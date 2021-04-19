Tom Brady making good progress following a minor knee operation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is recovering from a minor knee operation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he is making good progress following a minor knee operation and is eager to get back on the training field.

The 43-year-old played through most of the 2020 season with discomfort in his knee but still managed to guide the Bucs to their second Super Bowl title with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in February.

Brady, who picked up his seventh championship ring and was named Super Bowl MVP for a fifth time with the win over the Chiefs, agreed a deal to extend his contract through the 2022 season.

Brady says he is 'feeling a lot better' as he looks ahead to the new NFL campaign with the Bucs

"It's good progress. It's rehab. None of that is fun, but looking forward to getting back to real training and stuff, which is hopefully here pretty soon," Brady said.

"It's good, it's good. It's good progress. It's rehab. None of that is fun, but looking forward to getting back to real training and stuff, which is hopefully here pretty soon. I'm cool with it. It's just part of what you deal with.

"Things come up. You deal with them the best way you can, with the best opportunity to improve. I'm definitely feeling a lot better than I did six or seven weeks ago."

I honestly just keep playing for the free trips to Disney World... https://t.co/PzwWAmFWla — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 6, 2021

The Bucs general manager Jason Licht has already stated he is delighted to retain all 22 starters from a star-studded roster assembled around Brady.

The Buccaneers are among a number of NFL teams to opt out of in-person voluntary workouts in the off-season citing concerns over COVID-19.

Training camps are expected to begin the last week of July.

For updates on the Draft, be sure to follow along at skysports.com/nfl and on Twitter @SkySportsNFL.