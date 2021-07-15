Taylor Moton and Carolina Panthers agree four-year, $72m deal

Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton got his pay day. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The Carolina Panthers forked out big money for their big man on Thursday as they agreed a four-year, $72m deal with offensive tackle Taylor Moton.

The deal, which includes $43m in guaranteed money, was confirmed ahead of the 4pm ET league-wide deadline for teams to sign franchise-tagged players to long-term extensions.

Moton would have spent the 2021 season playing on a one-year contract worth his $13.7m franchise tag price; instead the Panthers have locked down a key position for the foreseeable future.

The 26-year-old was selected out of Western Michigan in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft and has featured in all 16 games in each of the last three seasons, playing all 1,033 offensive snaps in 2020.

Moton has asserted himself as one of the league's most reliable right tackles, with his consistency having led to loose suggestions of a potential shift to left tackle.

His new deal matches Lane Johnson's $18m-per-year in putting him tied-second highest-paid among right tackles based on average annual earnings behind only the New Orleans Saints' Ryan Ramczyk, who recently agreed a five-year, $96m extension.