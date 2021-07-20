Melvin Ingram: Pittsburgh Steelers sign former Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher on one-year deal

Melvin Ingram is headed for Pittsburgh (AP)

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent pass rusher Melvin Ingram to a one-year deal on Monday.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection with 49 career sacks, Ingram spent the past nine seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

The 32-year-old visited Pittsburgh on Monday after previously drawing interest from the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins.

"It's definitely a dope organisation and environment, so I definitely feel like it's the place for me," Ingram said to reporter Josina Anderson. "I met with Coach Tomlin. You can tell he's very involved and a players' coach.

"That's what stood out to me. He wants to win and that is what I am on. My role is my role. He just told me to come in and be me. Everyone knows how I play."

The former first-round pick posted a career-high 10.5 sacks in both 2015 and 2017. He has 360 career tackles (70 for losses), 108 quarterback hits, 14 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and three interceptions in 113 games (96 starts).

He missed nine games last season with two separate stints on injured reserve for a knee injury, failing to record a sack for the first time in his career.

The Steelers could play Ingram opposite two-time All-Pro pass-rusher T.J. Watt, who led the NFL with a career-high 15 sacks in 2020. Pittsburgh lost outside linebacker Bud Dupree to the Tennessee Titans in free agency.