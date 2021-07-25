Odell Beckham Jr: Cleveland Browns wide receiver 'feeling great' after knee surgery

Odell Beckham Jr says his left knee is 'feeling great' ahead of the start of the new NFL season

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr said his surgically repaired left knee is "feeling great" on the eve of training camp.

Beckham Jr suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 25.

The 28-year-old underwent surgery to repair the damage caused by the injury and is upbeat ahead of the new NFL season, which gets under way on September 9.

"Everything's feeling great. For being at the eight-and-a-half, nine-month mark. I'm doing very well in all the progressions," Beckham Jr said on Sunday.

Beckham Jr, who missed the last nine games and the playoffs last season after suffering the injury, stopped short of saying he would be ready by the September 12 season opener at Kansas City.

"At this point we're just running our race," he said. "I feel like in the past I've been caught up in this question. I'm just not really here for it anymore.

"It's whenever I'm ready to get on the field, that's when it will be. Whenever the team, the docs, my team, everything gets cleared, we'll be ready to go.

"So whenever that is, Week 1, Week 17, I don't know. Whenever we're ready we'll be ready."

The Browns, coming off an 11-5 season and their first playoff win since the 1994 season, have their first practice of training camp on Wednesday.

Beckham Jr caught 23 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns in seven games in 2020.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has five 1,000-yard seasons since the New York Giants drafted him 12th overall in 2014.