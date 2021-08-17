Atlanta Falcons are the first NFL team to reach a 100 per cent vaccination rate

The Atlanta Falcons have completed their team-wide COVID-19 vaccination

All players at the Atlanta Falcons have received the COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first NFL club to see all of its players inoculated.

The players' vaccination status means they will not be subject to daily testing and will not have to wear masks around the team's facilities.

The COVID-19 vaccines have been a source of contention for some in the league, as a handful of top players have bristled at publicly disclosing their status.

The Falcons will be able to field a full-strength line-up at their home Mercedes Benz Stadium throughout the new season

The NFL informed clubs last month that COVID-19 outbreaks among non-vaccinated players during the 2021 season could lead to forfeits and loss of pay if games cannot be rescheduled, after juggling multiple schedule changes last season to carry out its full slate of games.

Vaccination is required for all NFL coaches, front-office executives, equipment managers and scouts.

Earlier this month, head coach Bruce Arians of the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers told reporters he expects the team to be close to 100 per cent vaccinated for its season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on September 9.

Bright lights. Brighter stars 🌟@AllegiantStadm took center stage Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/LMXsKIcFZB — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 17, 2021

Las Vegas Raiders will require all fans attending home games to show proof of vaccination

The policy will take effect for the first regular season home game on September 13 against Baltimore.

The Raiders will offer the opportunity for fans to receive vaccinations on site at Allegiant Stadium prior to home games. Fans who do get vaccines at the stadium will be required to wear masks until two weeks after their second shot.

