Urban Meyer: NFLPA investigating Jacksonville Jaguars coach's comments on player vaccine statuses affecting roster decisions

Urban Meyer is under investigation for his comments on roster deadline day

The NFL Players Association has launched an investigation following Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer's admission that vaccination status factored into the team's roster decisions.

NFLPA spokesman George Atallah confirmed the union's action in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, hours after Meyer told reporters: "Everyone was considered. That was part of the production - let's start talking about this and also, is he vaccinated or not?

"Can I say that that was a decision-maker? It was certainly in consideration."

The NFL has not mandated COVID-19 vaccines but has incorporated strict protocols for players who aren't fully vaccinated.

Meyer pointed to defensive end Josh Allen missing one week because of protocols. Allen, who is not vaccinated, was activated from the COVID-19 list on Monday.

"Well, Josh Allen's never had (COVID)," Meyer said. "He's not played in two weeks. So he's never had COVID.

"I don't know if I'm allowed to say that, but he's never had COVID. So that's pretty punitive."

The New England Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton, paving the way for rookie Mac Jones to become the team's new starter under center.

Jim McBride from the Boston Globe was first to break the news on Tuesday as the Patriots parted with the former league MVP ahead of the 4pm ET deadline for teams to trim their rosters down to 53.

Jones is now set to become New England's first rookie quarterback to start in Week One since Drew Bledsoe in 1993 after being selected 15th overall out of Alabama in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.