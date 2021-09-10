Cam Newton: I'd have accepted New England Patriots backup role, but I'd have been a 'distraction'

Cam Newton was released by the New England Patriots on August 31 ahead of the 2021 NFL season

Free-agent quarterback Cam Newton did not hold back while addressing his release from the New England Patriots in a 45-minute YouTube Live video on Friday.

"Did it catch me by surprise being released? Absolutely," Newton said in a conversation with his father, Cecil, but added that he believed the decision was not related to his five-day absence due to a Covid-19 protocol 'misunderstanding' last month.

"During that time, I started seeing signs of change," Newton said. "Do I think this would have happened without me being away from the team for five days? Honestly, yes. It was going to happen. Did it help ease the decision? Yes."

Live NFL Live on

Despite being a former league MVP (2015) Newton said he "absolutely" would have accepted a backup role behind rookie quarterback Mac Jones, however he questioned whether the rookie first-round pick would have been comfortable with that situation.

"Let me be honest with you, if they would have asked me, 'Cam, we're going to give the team to Mac, you're going to be second-string; we expect you to be everything and some to guide him throughout this tenure,' I would have said, 'Absolutely,'

"But listen, the truth of the matter is, he [Jones] would have been uncomfortable."

Newton added: "Can we be honest? The reason why they released me is because indirectly, I was going to be a distraction, without being the starter.

"Just my aura. That's my gift and my curse. When you bring Cam Newton to your facility, your franchise, people are interested."

The Patriots, who signed Newton to a one-year deal worth close to $14 million to return to the team in 2021, released him on August 31 and enter the 2021 season with Jones as the starter.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!