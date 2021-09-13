NFL Week One best bits: Jameis Winston throws five touchdown passes for New Orleans Saints in win over Green Bay Packers

Jameis Winston threw five touchdown passes as the New Orleans stunned the Green Bay Packers in Week One

The 2021 season got off to a rip-roaring start as the first NFL Sunday provided shocks galore, some staggering quarterbacking displays and some standout rookie moments; here we bring you everything you need to know from opening weekend...

WEEK ONE RESULTS

Jacksonville Jaguars 21-37 Houston Texans

Los Angeles Chargers 20-16 Washington Football Team

Seattle Seahawks 28-16 Indianapolis Colts

New York Jets 14-19 Carolina Panthers

Minnesota Vikings 24-27 Cincinnati Bengals (OT)

Arizona Cardinals 38-13 Tennessee Titans

San Francisco 49ers 41-33 Detroit Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers 23-16 Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles 32-6 Atlanta Falcons

Green Bay Packers 3-38 New Orleans Saints

Denver Broncos 27-13 New York Giants

Miami Dolphins 17-16 New England Patriots

Cleveland Browns 29-33 Kansas City Chiefs

Chicago Bears 14-34 Los Angeles Rams

Dallas Cowboys 29-31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Thurs)

STAR PERFORMERS

Jameis Winston vs Aaron Rodgers: there's only one winner, right?

Wrong. Winston was simply sensational, throwing five touchdown passes - one for each finger of every 'W' eaten - as the Saints ran up the score in a 38-3 hammering of the Packers. Rodgers, meanwhile, was picked off twice in a fairly disastrous day for Green Bay.

Kyler Murray too managed five TDs, though he threw just the four - to go with 289 passing yards - and ran in the other as the Cardinals didn't just upset a much-fancied Titans, they thrashed them, running out 38-13 winners in Tennessee. Arizona pass rusher Chandler Jones too racked up a five-for, of quarterback sacks, in the road win.

Jalen Hurts was another star of opening weekend. The NFL just seems to come all to easy for the second-year Eagles quarterback, who completed 27 of his 35 passes, for 264 yards and three touchdowns, while adding a further 62 yards on the ground.

Sam Darnold finished on the winning side in the 'Darnold Bowl', played out between the Panthers and his former Jets team. And Darnold dazzled in a way he never quite did in New York too, throwing for 279 yards and one TD, while also running in another score. Elsewhere Joe Burrow iced his comeback from knee reconstruction by producing a clutch 32-yard completion to C.J. Uzomah on fourth and inches in overtime to set up Evan McPherson's game-winning field goal against the Vikings.

Cam Heyward also reminded all that he remains one of the league's premier interior defensive lineman, setting the tone as a chief disruptor for Keith Butler's impressive Steelers defense with four tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two pass defenses against the Bills.

ROOKIE WATCH

"I thought he was dropping everything?" Burrow asked rhetorically as he took to the podium after Ja'Marr Chase following the Bengals' overtime win against the Vikings.

Questions had been asked of wide receiver Chase in the wake of dropped catches in preseason, only for people to remember preseason does not mean a whole lot. The No 5 overall pick's answer to those doubts was an NFL debut of five catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith got his season off to a strong start as he posted six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons, and San Francisco 49ers' sixth-round running back Elijah Mitchell channelled the offensive genius of Kyle Shanahan and Mike McDaniel to rush for 104 yards and a touchdown off 19 carries against the Lions after seeing Raheem Mostert exit the game due to injury.

There were also encouraging signs courtesy of Kansas City Chiefs' second-round center Creed Humphrey and sixth-round guard Trey Smith in the win over the Cleveland Browns after the pair arrived as part of a major offseason overhaul of the offensive line.

No 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence went 28 of 51 passing for 332 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in the Jaguars' loss to the Texans, while No 2 pick Zach Wilson endured a similarly rocky start to life in the NFL as he finished 20 of 37 for 258 yards, two touchdowns and one interception having been sacked six times against the Panthers.

WEEK ONE HEADLINES

2021 SEASON PREDICTIONS

INJURY REPORT

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a hip injury he suffered on Sunday in the 20-16 home defeat to the Chargers.

Fitzpatrick exited the game in the second quarter after taking a hit from defender Uchenna Nwosu. The 38-year-old will have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the damage.

Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field with a high ankle sprain as they beat the Giants in New York. Meanwhile, Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton was carted off the field during their defeat in Carolina.

San Francisco, who had such rotten luck with injuries in 2020, were dealt a further blow as it is feared that cornerback Jason Verrett has torn his ACL and will be out for the season. Running back Raheem Mostert also left their 41-33 win in Detroit with a knee injury, while Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah is due to undergo an MRI on the Achilles injury he suffered during the game.

The Browns are also waiting to find out the extent of the ankle injury sustained by left tackle Jedrick Wills on Jarvis Landry's touchdown run against the Chiefs.

STAT ATTACK

Trevor Lawrence suffered the first regular-season defeat of his footballing career on Sunday as the Jaguars were beaten by the Texans

After Sunday's win over the Browns, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now 11-0 in September with 35 touchdowns to zero interceptions having thrown for 300 yards and three scores in nine of the 11 games he has played in the month.

Aaron Rodgers' 36.8 passer rating against the Saints was the fourth lowest of his career and the lowest in history by a reigning NFL MVP in his opening game of the next season

Jameis Winston is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw five touchdown passes and zero interceptions in the opening game of a season in his first career start for a new team.

Trey Lance is the first quarterback to throw a touchdown pass on his first career pass attempt since Tim Tebow in Week 10 of the 2019 season.

