AJ Brown, Julio Jones out of Tennessee Titans' trip to winless New York Jets

The Tennessee Titans will be without star wide receivers AJ Brown and Julio Jones for Sunday's Week 4 date with the winless New York Jets.

Both players sustained hamstring injuries during Tennessee's 25-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday and have been unable to practise this week.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed on Friday that neither player would travel to New York, where his team will be looking to improve to 3-1.

Linebacker Bud Dupree (knee), defensive end Larrell Murchison (elbow), cornerback Caleb Farley (shoulder) and punter Brett Kern (groin) will also miss out against the Jets.

Jones was leading the Titans in receiving, with 12 catches for 204 yards during his first three games since being traded to Tennessee from the Atlanta Falcons over the off-season.

Brown had only seven receptions for 92 yards during a slow start to the season and was hurt in the early stages against the Colts before adding to those numbers.

In their absence, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill connected with back-up options Chester Rogers and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for touchdowns, as well as running-back Jeremy McNichols.

By contrast, the Jets will have two key wideouts available as they look to avoid starting the season 0-4.

Jamison Crowder will bolster the New York Jets receiving corps against Tennessee

Jamison Crowder will be available for the first time this season after a Covid-19 positive test and then a groin injury, while sophomore Denzel Mims will also be active, according to head coach Robert Saleh.

Mims has been a healthy scratch for the first two games of the season but Saleh said he had liked what he saw from the second round pick in practice this week - he only has one catch for 40 yards this season.

Rookie Elijah Moore and special teams ace Jeff Smith will be missing with concussions, Smith being hurt in a car crash on his way to practice on Wednesday.