Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields takes over as No 1 despite Andy Dalton's return from injury

Justin Fields is the new starting quarterback in Chicago

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has confirmed that rookie Justin Fields will be his starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

Nagy had previously said off-season signing Andy Dalton would be his No 1 while Fields, a first-round pick out of Ohio State, was learning the ropes in the NFL.

Fields has been involved in all four of Chicago's games so far this season, taking over for Dalton when he suffered a knee injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in week two.

He started a defeat against the Cleveland Browns and was again at the helm of the Bears offense when they beat NFC North rivals Detroit on Sunday to move to 2-2.

Fields is still to throw his first touchdown pass but he did rush for a score in his first NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams last month.

"This is Justin's time, we're so confident moving forward," Nagy said on Wednesday, when he also confirmed Dalton had been cleared to return to practice.

"What needs to be understood [is] the plan and process we had going into this was important.

"When Andy got hurt with his knee, that sped the plan up. I have always said from the beginning, we'll know and he's done everything to show us he's ready for this opportunity."

The Bears will look to improve their record to 3-2 on Sunday when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.