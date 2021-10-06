Stephon Gilmore traded to Carolina Panthers by New England Patriots for future sixth rounder

The Carolina Panthers have acquired former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore from the New England Patriots for a sixth-round draft pick in 2023.

The veteran cornerback, who is yet to play this season because of injury, had appeared set to be released by the Patriots before the Panthers stepped in to make a deal before the 4pm ET deadline.

Gilmore, 31, is a South Carolina native and a former Mr. Football in the state, and he still lives in the Rock Hill area during the off-season, just across the state border from Charlotte, North Carolina, where the Panthers play.

He had been placed on the league's Physically Unable to Perform list before the season kicked off, having needed surgery to repair a partially torn quad muscle.

But Gilmore had also been in a contract dispute with the Patriots and their decision to eventually trade him will give the team some much-needed salary cap room.

"We enjoyed so much success together and you have been an incredible inspiration for my individual achievements," Gilmore wrote to fans before continuing with his gratitude for the Patriots.

"To Mr. (owner Robert) Kraft, the coaches, and the organization thank you for providing me with this platform and allowing me to be part of greatness. Most of all I want to thank my teammates who lined up next to me every Sunday with one goal in mind.

"Those moments on and off the field will never be forgotten."

Carolina had also traded for former top-10 pick CJ Henderson towards the end of September in the wake of a season-ending injury to rookie corner Jaycee Horn.

They are also without Juston Burris, who is on injured reserve with a groin injury.

Gilmore had been with the Patriots since 2017 after signing a lucrative free-agent deal following five seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

He won the Super Bowl with New England in 2019, the same year he won the league's top defensive honour, and is a four-time Pro Bowl selection.