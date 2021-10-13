NFL Week Five Stats: Baker Mayfield holds unwanted record after Browns lose Chargers epic

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns came out on the wrong side of a 47-42 epic against the Chargers in Los Angeles

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2021 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

There have now been 28 NFL games played in London, and Zach Wilson and the New York Jets' defeat to the Atlanta Falcons means that rookie starting quarterbacks are now 0-5 in London games, with Derek Carr in 2014 the only rookie to even throw a touchdown pass in a London game.

The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Cleveland Browns 47-42 in a game which featured 41 points in the fourth quarter alone. The 89 total points were the most in an NFL game since the Browns lost to the Baltimore Ravens, also by a score of 47-42, in Week 14 last season.

Baker Mayfield lost his third career game in which his team has scored at least 42 points. No other NFL starting quarterback in history has more than one defeat in a game in which his team has scored as many points. The Browns also became the first NFL team in history to lose a game in which they scored at least 40 points and had no turnovers!

Trevor Lawrence is now 0-5 in his NFL career, having lost more games than he did as a starter in High School and College - where he was a combined 86-4. The Jaguars' losing streak is now 20-straight games, the third-longest in NFL history.

Most consecutive games lost in NFL history Team Seasons No of losses Chi Cardinals 1942-45 29 Buccaneers 1976-77 26 Jaguars 2020-21 20 Raiders 1961-62 19 Lions 2007-09 19 Oilers 1972-73 18

Trey Lance ran for 89 yards in the San Francisco 49ers' defeat to the Arizona Cardinals, the fifth-most by a quarterback in history making his first NFL start.

Most rushing yards by QB in first NFL start Team Opposition Year Yards Lamar Jackson Ravens Bengals 2018 119 Jalen Hurts Eagles Saints 2020 106 Jack Concannon Eagles Cowboys 1964 99 Randall Cunningham Eagles Rams 1985 90 Trey Lance 49ers Cardinals 2021 89

Kickers had a tough time of it in the Green Bay Packers' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, with five missed kicks in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime combined. Before he missed three-straight kicks, Mason Crosby had successfully converted a Packers-record 27-straight field goals, with his last unsuccessful attempt coming in the final week of the 2019 season.

Aaron Rodgers started that game with 420 career touchdown passes, level with Dan Marino in sixth place all-time in the NFL. With two touchdown passes against the Bengals, he moved out of that tie with Marino and also above Philip Rivers.

Most touchdown passes in NFL history Quarterback TD passes Tom Brady 596 Drew Brees 571 Peyton Manning 539 Brett Favre 508 Aaron Rodgers 422 Philip Rivers 421 Dan Marino 420

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 45-17 win over the Miami Dolphins was Tom Brady's 351st career NFL game (including the playoffs). It was the first game in which he had at least 400 yards passing and at least five touchdown passes.

The Ravens defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-25 in overtime on Monday Night Football, where Lamar Jackson set a new record for the highest completion percentage in a game by any quarterback passing for at least 400 yards. Jackson completed 37 of 43 pass attempts (86.05%) for 442 yards, bettering the previous best set by Deshaun Watson (426 yards, 84.85%) two years ago.

Jackson's starting record in October is now 8-0, but the Ravens' run of 43-straight games with at least 100 rushing yards came to an end, resulting in them ending tied with the 1974-1977 Pittsburgh Steelers for longest such streak in NFL history.

