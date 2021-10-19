Baker Mayfield determined to play in Cleveland Browns' Week 7 clash with Denver Broncos

Baker Mayfield has a torn labrum in his left shoulder

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is planning to play against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night despite a serious injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

Mayfield revealed on Tuesday that the labrum in his left shoulder is "completely torn" but that he will take his place on the field for as long as he is able to.

He was not able to take part in Cleveland's practice session on Monday and spoke to reporters before their session on Tuesday with his status still to be decided at the time.

He was one of a number of players hurt in Sunday's 37-14 loss to the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona's JJ Watt shows concern for Baker Mayfield after he was injured on Sunday

"Only I know how my body feels," Mayfield told reporters.

"And if anyone questions whether I'm hurting the team by going out there, that's not right. It's my decision. I get to say whether I am able to play or not."

Case Keenum would most likely step in if Mayfield is forced to miss significant time.

The Browns are likely to be without their two-headed running-back monster on Thursday with Nick Chubb not expected to play because of a calf injury and Kareem Hunt going on injured reserve with a similar problem.

Kareem Hunt is out for at least three weeks with a calf injury

Hunt will miss at least three games with the injury, although the absence is expected to be longer, while rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah (ankle) has also gone on injured reserve.

Demetric Felton and D'Ernest Johnson are next in line at running back for Cleveland, who have added John Kelly to their roster from the practice squad.

Odell Beckham Jr also missed Monday's practice with a shoulder injury.