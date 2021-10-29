Baker Mayfield back as Cleveland Browns get double offensive boost for Pittsburgh date

Baker Mayfield had to watch the win over Denver in a hoodie

Baker Mayfield is set to return from a shoulder injury when the Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Mayfield's streak of 53 consecutive starts ended last weekend when he missed the Browns' win over Denver and was replaced by Case Keenum.

Live NFL Redzone Live on

He is still suffering with a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder but has been fitted with a harness to prevent it popping out - the injury will need management for the rest of the season.

He was first injured last month when making a tackle against Houston and suffered a tuberosity fracture when trying to protect his arm as he fell during their game against Arizona two weeks ago.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the clash between the Denver Broncos against the Cleveland Browns in week 7 of the NFL. The best of the action from the clash between the Denver Broncos against the Cleveland Browns in week 7 of the NFL.

Mayfield practised on Friday - the third successive day he has been able to join the team - and head coach Kevin Stefanski said afterwards that the 26-year-old would be available as rest had allowed his shoulder to strengthen.

The Browns offense will also be boosted by the return of running back Nick Chubb, who has missed the last couple of games with a calf injury, and right tackle Jack Conklin (knee).

Live NFL Live on

Conklin's return is particularly important as he will be one of the keys to stopping Steelers linebacker TJ Watt, who already has seven sacks this season.

But Denzel Ward will not be part of their defensive ranks after suffering a hamstring injury against the Broncos which left him unable to practise this week.