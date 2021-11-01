Jameis Winston: New Orleans Saints quarterback out for season with torn ACL
Jameis Winston was injured on a scramble in the second quarter when he was tackled awkwardly by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White; Winston suffered damage to his MCL as well as ACL, and will miss the rest of New Orleans Saints' season
Last Updated: 01/11/21 5:38pm
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston sustained a torn ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is out for the season.
An MRI confirmed the expected worst, with Saints coach Sean Payton confirming the injury on Monday having previously called it "significant" on Sunday.
Winston also suffered damage to his MCL (medial collateral ligament), per NFL Network.
Winston was injured on a scramble in the second quarter when he was tackled awkwardly by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, who was penalised for a horse-collar tackle.
Winston had to be helped to the sideline after being unable to walk off by himself. He was then carted back to the locker room.
Trevor Siemian replaced Winston.
Taysom Hill, New Orleans' No 2 quarterback, was unavailable as he remains in concussion protocol after being injured three weeks ago.
The Saints held on to defeat the Super Bowl champion Bucs 36-27. Winston completed 6 of 10 passes for 56 yards and rushed four times for 40 yards before exiting. Siemian closed out the win by completing 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown.
Winston spent his first five NFL seasons with Tampa Bay. He is in his second campaign with the Saints.