Seattle Seahawks’ Chris Carson to have season-ending neck surgery

Seattle Seahawks’ Chris Carson has struggled with injuries throughout his career

Seattle Seahawks’ Chris Carson is set to undergo season-ending surgery for a neck injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 4 against San Francisco.

Carson was expected to return to practice earlier this month but was never activated to the main roster with coach Pete Carroll now confirming the player will be back in 2022.

The running back only played four games in 2021 and carried the ball 54 times for 232 yards and three touchdowns, adding six receptions for 29 yards.

He was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2018 and 2019 and has gained 3,502 rushing yards in 49 games (48 starts) over five seasons with Seattle.

However, injuries have been a constant issue with the player missing most of his rookie season due to a leg fracture.

In 2019, Carson suffered a hip fracture late in the season that cost him a chance to contribute during Seattle's play-off run and brought Marshawn Lynch out of retirement. Last season, a sprained foot kept Carson out of four games.

But when healthy, the 27-year-old Carson is the closest the Seahawks have come to matching the running style and attitude that Lynch provided during Seattle's run to consecutive NFC titles.

Carson's procedure is to fix what Carroll characterised as "wear-and-tear" with the Seahawks (3-6) relying on Alex Collins and Rashaad Penny in the run game since Carson's injury.

"When he came back to practice the first day it wasn't quite right," Carroll said.

"He practised again the next day and it just didn't relent. It's been really uncomfortable and physically uncomfortable for him, so the indications were real strong that we needed to do something.

"We went as long as we could and he worked as hard as he could at it and after just not being able to get it to happen and turn around, this is the best choice we got."

