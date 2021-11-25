NFL Thanksgiving Predictions: Neil Reynolds is back seven ahead of Jeff Reinebold heading into Week 12

Neil Reynolds has increased his lead over Jeff Reinebold back to seven after a win for the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday proved to be the difference. But who have the pair picked to win on Thanksgiving week in the NFL?

Neil called 10 games correctly in Week 11, to Jeff's nine, with the Vikings' thrilling 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers proving pivotal - and helping stretch Neil's overall lead on the season to 104-97.

2021 Prediction Results Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Week One 9 7 Week Two 13 12 Week Three 12 11 Week Four 8 9 Week Five 14 12 Week Six 9 9 Week Seven 9 7 Week Eight 6 6 Week Nine 8 9 Week 10 6 6 Week 11 10 9 Total Points 104 97

Week 12 Predictions Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Thanksgiving Thursday Bears @ Lions, 5.30pm Lions Lions Raiders @ Cowboys, 9.30pm Cowboys Cowboys Bills @ Saints, 1.20am Bills Bills NFL Sunday on Sky Titans @ Patriots, 6pm Patriots Patriots Rams @ Packers, 9.25pm Packers Packers Browns @ Ravens, 1.20am Ravens Ravens NFL Sunday Jets @ Texans, 6pm Jets Texans Buccaneers @ Colts Colts Buccaneers Eagles @ Giants Eagles Eagles Panthers @ Dolphins Dolphins Panthers Steelers @ Bengals Bengals Bengals Falcons @ Jaguars Falcons Falcons Chargers @ Broncos, 9.05pm Chargers Chargers Vikings @ 49ers, 9.25pm Vikings 49ers Monday Night Football Seahawks @ Washington, 1.15am Washington Washington

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions

Thanksgiving Thursday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 5.30pm

Can Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions finally get their first win of the season on Thanksgiving Day against the Chicago Bears?

NEIL PICKS: Lions

"Andy Dalton versus well, we think, Jared Goff at quarterback for the Lions - the state of this game!

"I'm going to say that Detroit finally get their first win of the season - at home. D'Andre Swift has gone over 100 yards rushing the last couple of weeks and I'm going to say that this might be the end of the road for Bears head coach Matt Nagy."

JEFF PICKS: Lions

"I'm going to go with the Lions too. The vultures are circling in Chicago - they are a dead football team and, you're right, Nagy will soon be out of the door."

Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys

Thanksgiving Thursday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.30pm

NEIL PICKS: Cowboys

"All six of these teams playing on Thanksgiving night lost last week, so it's about how your respond, and I think the Cowboys get back on the horse here. The Raiders seem to be slumping to me."

JEFF PICKS: Cowboys

"The Cowboys tend to, historically, play well on Thanksgiving - that team enjoys the spotlight and being on national television. I'm going with Dallas at home too."

Buffalo Bills @ New Orleans Saints

Thanksgiving Thursday, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 1.20am

NEIL PICKS: Bills

"It was poor from Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian last week, he was missing both of his offensive tackles and no Alvin Kamara - the injuries have come at a bad time for New Orleans - just when it looked like they were on the edge of the playoff picture. I'm going with Buffalo on the road here."

JEFF PICKS: Bills

"I agree, the Bills. The injury thing is real in New Orleans - I heard that as many as nine starters for the Saints will be out for this game... that make it really hard to win football games."

Tennessee Titans @ New England Patriots

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

NEIL PICKS: Patriots

"I'm going with New England here. They've found their formula, winning five straight, and playing to your identity is precisely what you want to do at this stage of the season.

"It's asking too much of Ryan Tannehill to lead this Titans team on his own. He isn't a franchise quarterback that can lead from the front - he needs a system around him - and had four interceptions last week."

JEFF PICKS: Patriots

"Patriots for me too."

Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been struggling this week with a toe injury but is still expected to play

NEIL PICKS: Packers

"The Rams have lost two in a row, but the Packers also lost the last game against the Vikings - albeit with a good offensive display.

"It's at Lambeau Field and I say Green Bay put a little bit more pressure on Sean McVay and the Rams - Packers at home for me."

JEFF PICKS: Packers

"Aaron Rodgers is seemingly dealing with a turf toe injury - he has had it a couple of times before, but he says it's the worst ever - and so that concerns me. as it affects his throwing platform.

"The Rams need a signature win, a big performance - going into Green Bay and getting it done could be just the catalyst they need but I don't see it happening."

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

Lamar Jackson is expected to return to the field for the Baltimore Ravens after missing last week's win to illness

NEIL PICKS: Ravens

"I'm going to base this on Lamar Jackson being back at quarterback for the Ravens for this one. I feel like they're going to figure things out in this one - Baltimore at home."

JEFF PICKS: Ravens

"The Ravens have a better team, but they've had moments on defense this season where they haven't looked very good - and against some not so great teams - but they find a way to win."

Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Football Team

Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks have struggled since his return from injury

NEIL PICKS: Washington

"Russell Wilson has looked off since returning for Seattle. He has been late on throws and has had zero touchdown passes, with the team putting up just 13 points, in his two games back from injury.

"Washington have won two in a row and I'm going to back them to make at three with a win at home that would pretty much end Seattle's season."

JEFF PICKS: Washington

"Whichever team loses this one, stick a fork in them, they're done. I'm taking Washington too."

