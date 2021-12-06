Trenton Cannon: San Francisco 49ers running back taken to hospital after collision on opening kick-off in Seattle

Trenton Cannon was taken off the field in an ambulance after the San Francisco 49ers running back was involved in a collision during the opening kick-off against the Seattle Seahawks.

The 27-year-old's head hit the leg of a teammate as he tried to make a tackle on DeeJay Dallas at the beginning of the NFC West divisional game.

The 49ers' medical staff ran onto the field and stabilised Cannon's neck before he was placed on a stretcher and taken to a hospital in the Seattle area.

San Francisco confirmed the player had sustained a concussion but was in a stable condition and would remain in overnight for observation purposes.

Cannon, a fourth-year player, started the campaign with the Baltimore Ravens before joining the 49ers. Most of his game time has come on special teams.

In Cannon's absence, Seattle ran out 30-23 winners to improve their record to 4-8, while San Francisco slipped to 6-6 on the season.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 231 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during the win, while opposite number Jimmy Garoppolo recorded 299 yards through the air with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

