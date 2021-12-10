Randall Cobb: Green Bay Packers wide receiver 'out for a while' with 'pretty significant injury'

Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb was injured against the Los Angeles Rams on November 28

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb will be "out for a while" with a "pretty significant injury", coach Matt LaFleur said on Thursday.

Cobb was injured against the Los Angeles Rams on November 28. He had four catches for a season-best 95 yards and a touchdown before exiting in the second quarter of the Packers' 36-28 victory.

At the time, Green Bay said Cobb sustained a groin problem.

"Cobby's going to be out for a while, he had a pretty significant injury," LaFleur said. "That's unfortunate because I thought he has done such an amazing job when given the opportunity.

"We were talking about just his targets on third down alone."

The 31-year old Cobb, in his 11th NFL season out of Kentucky, has 28 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns in his return to Green Bay.

He played his first eight seasons with the Packers before moving on to the Dallas Cowboys in 2019 and Houston Texans in 2020.

Cobb has 591 receptions for 7,168 yards and 52 touchdowns in 142 career games (84 starts).

The Packers (9-3) host the Chicago Bears (4-8) on Sunday night.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!