Chicago Bears 30-45 Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers stars with four-TD display in convincing win

Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones celebrate one of the running back's two third quarter touchdowns for Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns, Davante Adams grabbing two of them and totalling 121 yards receiving, as the Green Bay Packers romped to a 45-30 win over the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday night.

Story of the Game

The Packers actually trailed 27-21 at the half-time interval - Chicago finding the endzone with three big-play scores in a frenetic second quarter - but Green Bay limited their NFC North rivals to just three points after the break, coming courtesy of nothing more than a consolation Cairo Santos field goal with just over a minute to go.

The Packers, meanwhile, seized control of the contest with a rushing and receiving touchdown from Aaron Jones spaced only a minute apart in the third quarter.

Defeat for the Bears (4-9) represents their seventh loss in eight games, while back-to-back victories for the Packers (10-3) keeps them firmly in contention for the No 1 seed in the NFC, with the conference-leading Arizona Cardinals (10-2) still to play on Monday.

Stats leaders

Bears

Passing: Justin Fields, 18/33, 224 yards, 2 TDS, 2 INTs

Rushing: Justin Fields, nine carries, 74 yards

David Montgomery, 10 carries, 42 yards

Receiving: Damiere Byrd, two catches, 76 yards, 1 TD

Packers

Passing: Aaron Rodgers, 29/37, 341 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing: A.J. Dillon, 15 carries, 71 yards

Aaron Jones, five carries, 35 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Davante Adams, 10 catches, 121 yards, 2 TDs

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Bears 3-0 Packers Cairo Santos 23-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Bears 10-0 Packers Justin Fields 46-yard TD pass to Jakeem Grant (extra point) Bears 10-7 Packers Aaron Rodgers two-yard TD pass to Allen Lazard (extra point) Bears 10-14 Packers Rasul Douglas 55-yard interception return for TD (extra point) Bears 17-14 Packers Justin Fields 54-yard TD pass to Damiere Byrd (extra point) Bears 24-14 Packers Jakeem Grant 97-yard punt return for TD (extra point) Bears 24-21 Packers Aaron Rodgers 38-yard TD pass to Davante Adams (extra point) Bears 27-21 Packers Cairo Santos 44-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Bears 27-28 Packers Aaron Jones three-yard TD run (extra point) Bears 27-35 Packers Aaron Rodgers 23-yard TD pass to Aaron Jones (extra point) Bears 27-38 Packers Mason Crosby 20-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Bears 27-45 Packers Aaron Rodgers three-yard TD pass to Davante Adams (extra point) Bears 30-45 Packers Cairo Santos 43-yard field goal

Key Plays

After Chicago took a 3-0 lead via a 23-yard Santos field goal, the game sparked to life with a record-breaking second quarter - the Bears outscored 24-21, with the combined 45 points making it the highest-scoring quarter in the 100-year history of the NFL's oldest rivalry.

Receiver Jakeem Grant had 182 total yards for Chicago in the contest and accounted for two of their second-quarter scores as he had a 46-yard catch-and-run to the endzone and later more than doubled that effort with a stunning 97-yard punt return TD.

The Bears and Packers, in fact, combined for five touchdowns of 35-plus yards in the second quarter, the first time two teams have done so since 1951. After Grant's opening score earned the Bears a 10-0 lead, Rodgers found Allen Lazard for just a two-yard TD toss when going for it on fourth down, before Rasul Douglas then returned a Justin Fields interception 55 yards for a pick-six score which nudge the Packers in front for the first time.

Back came Chicago. Fields first atoned for his earlier error as he found Damiere Byrd over the middle and the receiver raced away for a 54-yard touchdown, while Grant's punt return then suddenly had the Bears up 24-14 inside the final two minutes of the first half. That, however, was still enough time for Rodgers to find Adams in the endzone for the first time in the game and for Santos to kick a late field goal for Chicago.

Santos would fire through the posts once more, in the fourth quarter, but they would be the Chicago's only points of the second half. Green Bay, trailing 27-21 at the break, outscored the visitors 17-0 in the third quarter, while boasting a 151-8 edge in net yardage.

The Packers opened the second half with a nine-play, 75-yard drive capped by a Jones three-yard rushing score. Then, after a strip sack of Fields on Chicago's next possession, Rodgers found Jones through the air this time for a 23-yard TD.

Green Bay would add to their advantage further with a Mason Crosby field goal, before Rodgers again found his favourite target Adams in the endzone in the fourth quarter to cap an ultimately convincing win.

What's Next?

Washington and Dallas are both facing further NFC East divisional matchups next Sunday, with Washington on the road in Philadelphia to face the Eagles.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, head to New York to take on the Giants as they look to potentially clinch the division crown with a win.

