Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield among further Covid-19 positives

Baker Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski could be absent when the Browns face the Raiders on Saturday

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield are among seven further members of the Cleveland Browns to have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Browns had placed eight players on the NFL's reserve/Covid-19 list on Tuesday and now face going into Saturday's vital game against the Las Vegas Raiders without their play-caller and franchise player.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero also reported on Wednesday that more positive tests from the Browns are expected, despite the franchise going into enhanced Covid-19 protocols.

The Browns confirmed that Stefanski was working away from the team's practice facility, while Pelissero first reported Mayfield's positive test.

Case Keenum would most likely step in for Mayfield if he is unable to start against Las Vegas with Nick Mullens potentially as his back-up.

Cornerback Troy Hill, safety John Johnson III, defensive tackle Malik McDowell, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo have also been added to the list along with practice squad safety Nate Meadors.

Acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell has also tested positive.

Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 and has full vaccination status can still be cleared to play by the weekend if returning a pair of negative tests.

A Browns statement read: "This morning's [Wednesday] testing round has produced additional positive Covid-19 results.

Jarvis Landry went on the Covid-19 reserve list on Tuesday

"Head coach Kevin Stefanski, who has been vaccinated and received a booster, has tested positive and immediately self-isolated. He is feeling fine and will continue his head coaching duties virtually as we prepare for the Raiders game on Saturday.

"Should Coach Stefanski not produce two negative tests by Saturday special teams co-ordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach and offensive co-ordinator Alex van Pelt will serve as the play caller."

Wide receivers Jarvis Landry, JoJo Natson, guards Wyatt Teller and Drew Forbes, tight ends Austin Hooper and Ross Travis. defensive end Takkarist McKinley and tackle Jedrick Willis went on the reserve list on Tuesday.

The Browns head into Week 15 as the No 8 seed in the AFC, just outside the playoff positions, but they are only one game back of the slumping Baltimore Ravens with four regular season games remaining.