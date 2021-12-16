NFL Predictions Week 15: Neil Reynolds holds on to six-game lead over Jeff Reinebold

Neil Reynolds has held on to his six-game lead over Jeff Reinebold as we head into the final four weeks of the 2021 regular season after both scored 12 last week... can they do any better as they make their predictions for Week 15?

As well as hosting Inside The Huddle on Sky Sports NFL every Tuesday at 9pm, Neil and Jeff release a weekly audio edition of ITH every Wednesday in which they make their game picks.

The pair both scored 12 in Week 14, with Jeff correctly calling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory over the Buffalo Bills, only for Neil to regain the ground with Monday night's win for the Los Angeles Rams over the Arizona Cardinals - he now leads 134-128 lead across the season.

Click on the link below to listen to this week's ITH podcast, and read on to see Neil and Jeff's Week 15 predictions...

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers

Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.20am

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Justin Herbert produced an incredible throw to find Jalen Guyton for a 59-yard touchdown for the L.A. Chargers against the New York Giants Justin Herbert produced an incredible throw to find Jalen Guyton for a 59-yard touchdown for the L.A. Chargers against the New York Giants

NEIL PICKS: Chiefs

"Justin Herbert is playing sensationally for the Chargers, but the Chiefs over their six-game win streak haven't allowed a team to score more than 17 points - and I think they can generate enough offense themselves."

JEFF PICKS: Chiefs

"I agree. I'm taking Kansas City on the road."

Las Vegas Raiders @ Cleveland Browns

Saturday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.30pm

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski have both tested positive for Covid-19

NEIL PICKS: Browns

"Baker Mayfield has talked about 'internal things' in Cleveland that are holding this team back, but the Raiders are in free fall so I still think the Browns win this one."

JEFF PICKS: Browns

"Mayfield's comments are concerning to me. If you have an issue, you don't air it publicly - you're not doing yourself or your team any favours. There could well be issues in Cleveland, but Baker may be one of them.

"But the Raiders are struggling right now, as you say, which kills me."

New England Patriots @ Indianapolis Colts

Saturday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Sunday, 1.15am

Can Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts end the New England Patriots win streak?

NEIL PICKS: Patriots

"This is set to be a really good game, with these two right in the thick of the AFC playoff picture.

"I feel like the Colts are capable of really giving this New England team a game; they'll be physical with Jonathan Taylor out of the backfield, opportunistic on defense and so that's why... I'm going to pick the Patriots!

"Sorry, but it's Bill Belichick and the team is on a roll. They'll find a way."

JEFF PICKS: Colts

"Yes, the Patriots do have a great run defense, and they play tough on quarterbacks. But this is one of those games where, if I'm going to catch you, I'm going to have to take a shot."

Tennessee Titans @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers have a crucial home tie with the Tennessee Titans as they look to sneak into the AFC playoff picture

NEIL PICKS: Titans

"Tennessee are battle-hardened. And Pittsburgh often get off to slow starts in games, and really bogged down on offense. Titans to win on the road, for me."

JEFF PICKS: Titans

"The average completion by Ben Roethlisberger right now is about as long as his arm! You've got to be able to push the ball down the field, to open up other things like the run for you - Najee Harris is a great weapon - but I just think the Titans are a better football team."

Green Bay Packers @ Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

Will Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson be fit to play against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday?

NEIL PICKS: Packers

"The injury update on Lamar Jackson is that it isn't a high ankle sprain, but it is still an injury - and an ankle injury for Lamar is like having to the throwing shoulder for Tom Brady - and Baltimore, generally, as just so banged up. Green Bay are rolling and are all-round a very good team."

JEFF PICKS: Packers

"Green Bay are playing very well, particularly on defence. As for the Ravens, I think they're going to have to have a long, hard look at themselves in the offseason."

New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tom Brady threw his 700th career touchdown pass to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime in Week 14 Tom Brady threw his 700th career touchdown pass to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime in Week 14

NEIL PICKS: Buccaneers

"The Saints tend to play the Bucs very tough - they've beaten Tom Brady in their last three regular-season meetings and pushed them close in the playoff defeat to them last year. Alvin Kamara is back for New Orleans, but I can't look past Tampa Bay in this one."

JEFF PICKS: Buccaneers

"The Bucs are just a far better football team."

Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears

Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best of the action from the clash between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers in Week 14 of the NFL season Watch the best of the action from the clash between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers in Week 14 of the NFL season

NEIL PICKS: Vikings

"Minnesota blow hot and cold. It will no doubt be another one-score game for them, but I'm backing the Vikings to win."

JEFF PICKS: Vikings

"The Bears stink right now. They're so disappointing to watch right now; I think it's time to blow that thing up and make a change in Chicago."

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!