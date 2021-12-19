New England Patriots 17-27 Indianapolis Colts: Jonathan Taylor rushes for 170 yards as Colts hold off Patriots fightback
Nyheim Hines ran in a touchdown and E.J. Speed returned a blocked punt as the Indianapolis Colts entered the fourth quarter with a 20-0 lead, before the New England Patriots reduced the deficit to three points until Jonathan Taylor called game with his 19th touchdown on the year.
Last Updated: 19/12/21 7:47am
Jonathan Taylor rushed for 170 yards, including a game-clinching 67-yard touchdown, and E.J. Speed scored on a blocked punt return as the Indianapolis Colts posted a 27-17 victory over the New England Patriots on Saturday night.
Story of the Game
Nyheim Hines scored a touchdown and Matthew Adams blocked the critical punt as the Colts (8-6) won for the fifth time in six games. Darius Leonard had an interception and forced fumble to go along with 10 tackles, and Indianapolis built a 20-point lead before holding off the New England charge.
Taylor, who carried the ball 29 times, topped 100 yards for the eighth time this season as Indianapolis snapped an eight-game losing skid against the Patriots, a streak that includes playoff losses in the 2013 and 2014 seasons.
Mac Jones completed 26 of 45 passes for 299 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for New England (9-5), which had its seven-game winning streak halted. Hunter Henry had six receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns.
JONATHAN TAYLOR. 67 YARDS. GOOD NIGHT.— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2021
📺: #NEvsIND on @NFLNetwork
📱: https://t.co/DL75sQUMR5 pic.twitter.com/V0jzema8xz
Sign up to NFL Game Pass NOW!
Follow your favourite NFL team, with live games, NFL RedZone, NFL Network 24/7 and much more!Start your free trial now.
The Colts hadn't allowed a point in seven straight quarters until the Patriots came alive in the final quarter.
Jones tossed a 12-yard scoring pass to Henry on the first play and Nick Folk added a 25-yard field goal with 8:57 remaining.
Henry then caught a seven-yard scoring pass with 2:21 remaining as New England crept within 20-17. But with the Patriots selling out on the run, Taylor got through the line of scrimmage and was in the clear on the decisive run for his 19th total touchdown of the season, one off the franchise record set by Baltimore Colts legend Lenny Moore in 1964.
We’ve got ourselves a game.— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2021
Mac Jones & @Hunter_Henry84 connect for six again and the @Patriots trail 20-17 with 2:21 remaining. #ForeverNE
📺: #NEvsIND on @NFLNetwork
📱: https://t.co/DL75sQUMR5 pic.twitter.com/BWuWfRJQLw
Stats leaders
Patriots
- Passing: Mac Jones, 26/45, 299 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs
- Rushing: Rhamondre Stevenson, 10 carries, 36 yards
- Receiving: Hunter Henry, six catches, 77 yards, 2 TDs
Colts
- Passing: Carson Wentz, 5/12, 57 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
- Rushing: Jonathan Taylor, 29 carries, 170 yards, 1 TD
- Receiving: Zach Pascal, one catch, 23 yards
The Patriots outgained the Colts 365 to 275.
Indianapolis' Carson Wentz was just five-of-12 passing for 57 yards and one interception. He was credited with a touchdown pass on what was basically a running play.
On the trick play, Taylor fielded the center snap and handed the ball to Wentz. Hines then received a forward flip from Wentz and raced eight yards to give the Colts a 7-0 lead with 3:53 left in the opening quarter.
Later in the quarter, New England's Jake Bailey had his punt blocked by Adams. Speed recovered the ball in the end zone to make it 14-0 with 14 seconds remaining. Speed also scored on a blocked put in a 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 14.
Michael Badgley kicked field goals of 25 and 41 yards - one in the second quarter, one in the third - to make it 20-0.
COLTS BLOCK THE PUNT FOR SIX!@EJ_SPEED’s second block return TD of the season 🔥 #ForTheShoe— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2021
📺: #NEvsIND on @NFLNetwork
📱: https://t.co/DL75sQUMR5 pic.twitter.com/22knpyWQNW
Scoring Summary
Scoring summary
|FIRST QUARTER
|Patriots 0-7 Colts
|Carson Wentz eight-yard TD pass to Nyheim Hines (extra point)
|Patriots 0-14 Colts
|E.J. Speed zero yard return of blocked punt (extra point)
|SECOND QUARTER
|Patriots 0-17 Colts
|Michael Badgley 25-yard field goal
|THIRD QUARTER
|Patriots 0-20 Colts
|Michael Badgley 41-yard field goal
|FOURTH QUARTER
|Patriots 7-20 Colts
|Mac Jones 12-yard TD pass to Hunter Henry (extra point)
|Patriots 10-20 Colts
|Nick Folk 25-yard field goal
|Patriots 17-20 Colts
|Mac Jones seven-yard TD pass to Hunter Henry (extra point)
|Patriots 17-27 Colts
|Jonathan Taylor 67-yard rushing TD (extra point)
What's Next?
The Colts (8-6) face the Arizona Cardinals (10-3) in Christmas Day's late game, while the Patriots host the Buffalo Bills (7-6) in a huge AFC East contest.
Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!