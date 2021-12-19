New England Patriots 17-27 Indianapolis Colts: Jonathan Taylor rushes for 170 yards as Colts hold off Patriots fightback

Jonathan Taylor celebrates his game-winner for the Colts

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 170 yards, including a game-clinching 67-yard touchdown, and E.J. Speed scored on a blocked punt return as the Indianapolis Colts posted a 27-17 victory over the New England Patriots on Saturday night.

Story of the Game

Nyheim Hines scored a touchdown and Matthew Adams blocked the critical punt as the Colts (8-6) won for the fifth time in six games. Darius Leonard had an interception and forced fumble to go along with 10 tackles, and Indianapolis built a 20-point lead before holding off the New England charge.

Taylor, who carried the ball 29 times, topped 100 yards for the eighth time this season as Indianapolis snapped an eight-game losing skid against the Patriots, a streak that includes playoff losses in the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

Mac Jones completed 26 of 45 passes for 299 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for New England (9-5), which had its seven-game winning streak halted. Hunter Henry had six receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

The Colts hadn't allowed a point in seven straight quarters until the Patriots came alive in the final quarter.

Jones tossed a 12-yard scoring pass to Henry on the first play and Nick Folk added a 25-yard field goal with 8:57 remaining.

Henry then caught a seven-yard scoring pass with 2:21 remaining as New England crept within 20-17. But with the Patriots selling out on the run, Taylor got through the line of scrimmage and was in the clear on the decisive run for his 19th total touchdown of the season, one off the franchise record set by Baltimore Colts legend Lenny Moore in 1964.

Stats leaders

Patriots

Passing: Mac Jones, 26/45, 299 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Rushing: Rhamondre Stevenson, 10 carries, 36 yards

Receiving: Hunter Henry, six catches, 77 yards, 2 TDs

Colts

Passing: Carson Wentz, 5/12, 57 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: Jonathan Taylor, 29 carries, 170 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Zach Pascal, one catch, 23 yards

The Patriots outgained the Colts 365 to 275.

Indianapolis' Carson Wentz was just five-of-12 passing for 57 yards and one interception. He was credited with a touchdown pass on what was basically a running play.

On the trick play, Taylor fielded the center snap and handed the ball to Wentz. Hines then received a forward flip from Wentz and raced eight yards to give the Colts a 7-0 lead with 3:53 left in the opening quarter.

Later in the quarter, New England's Jake Bailey had his punt blocked by Adams. Speed recovered the ball in the end zone to make it 14-0 with 14 seconds remaining. Speed also scored on a blocked put in a 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 14.

Michael Badgley kicked field goals of 25 and 41 yards - one in the second quarter, one in the third - to make it 20-0.

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Patriots 0-7 Colts Carson Wentz eight-yard TD pass to Nyheim Hines (extra point) Patriots 0-14 Colts E.J. Speed zero yard return of blocked punt (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Patriots 0-17 Colts Michael Badgley 25-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Patriots 0-20 Colts Michael Badgley 41-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Patriots 7-20 Colts Mac Jones 12-yard TD pass to Hunter Henry (extra point) Patriots 10-20 Colts Nick Folk 25-yard field goal Patriots 17-20 Colts Mac Jones seven-yard TD pass to Hunter Henry (extra point) Patriots 17-27 Colts Jonathan Taylor 67-yard rushing TD (extra point)

What's Next?

The Colts (8-6) face the Arizona Cardinals (10-3) in Christmas Day's late game, while the Patriots host the Buffalo Bills (7-6) in a huge AFC East contest.

