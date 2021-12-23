Jets' Robert Saleh and Eagles' Nick Sirianni latest coaches to get Covid, but Browns' Kevin Stefanski returns

Robert Saleh is in his first year as a head coach

Robert Saleh, the New York Jets head coach, and Nick Sirianni, his counterpart at the Philadelphia Eagles, have tested positive for Covid-19.

Both Saleh and Sirianni displayed symptoms on Wednesday morning and are now leading their teams virtually.

If the head coaches no longer display Covid symptoms and produce a negative test, they can return to coach their teams in their Week 16 games on Sunday.

Sirianni - speaking virtually from a hotel, where he is isolating - said: "I'm feeling OK. I'm feeling a little bit better now, which is good.

"The rest of the week, I'll be in every meeting, obviously virtually. I'll be running those. Just business as usual."

Ron Middleton, the Jets tight ends coach, took practice on Wednesday after being given less than an hour's notice following Saleh's positive test.

Middleton said: "I'm not reinventing the wheel here. I'm trying to steer the ship, keep the ship steered in the right direction."

Nick Sirianni will hope to return for the Eagles' game against the Giants on Sunday

If Saleh and Sirianni are unable to feature on Sunday, Middleton will lead the Jets, while the Eagles will be coached by Kevin Patullo, the passing game coordinator.

The 3-10 Jets host the 2-11 Jacksonville Jaguars, while the 7-7 Eagles will look to continue their playoff charge against NFC East rivals the New York Giants, who are 4-10.

The Jets currently have 18 players from their active roster and practice squad - plus injured reserve - on the Covid list.

George Fant, the left tackle, said: "It's crazy. You see other teams get hit with it. I guess it's our turn."

Stefanski returns to Browns practice

Kevin Stefanski, the Cleveland Browns head coach, has returned to practice after clearing Covid-19 protocols and will be on the sideline for their Christmas Day visit to the NFC-leading Green Bay Packers.

Kevin Stefanski's side are fourth in the AFC North but remain in the playoff picture

Stefanski missed the Browns' 16-14 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders - along with 22 players - on Monday after testing positive for the virus.

It was the second time the second-year head coach had been forced to miss a game following a positive test, after also being absent for last season's playoff win at AFC North rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Stefanski said: "Good to be back. Obviously working remotely is something that we all did a bunch of last year, so it is definitely doable to work remotely, game plan remotely, run meetings, etc. But good to be back in person."

However, Baker Mayfield's status for the Packers game is still in doubt, with the starting quarterback yet to return a negative Covid test after being forced to miss the Raiders defeat due to the virus.