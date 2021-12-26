Cleveland Browns 22-24 Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers sets franchise record while Baker Mayfield interceptions prove costly
Baker Mayfield saw three of his four interceptions turned into touchdowns while Davante Adams feasted on 10 catches for 114 yards and two scores as the Green Bay Packers dealt a blow to the Cleveland Browns' playoff hopes with a 24-22 win at Lambeau Field on Christmas Day
Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers' franchise record for most career touchdown passes on the way to a 24-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Day.
Story of the Game
Rodgers completed 24 of 34 passes for 202 yards and three scores, including an 11-yard strike to Allen Lazard with 5:13 left in the first quarter. That was his 443rd touchdown pass, breaking a tie with Brett Favre atop the franchise's list.
Green Bay (12-3) stayed top of the NFC with the win, sealing the outcome when Rasul Douglas intercepted Baker Mayfield with 43 seconds left at the Packers' 40. It was Douglas' second pick of the day.
Mayfield, who arrived in Green Bay just hours before the game, hit 21 of 36 passes for 222 yards with two touchdowns and a career-high four interceptions. His first three picks were converted into touchdowns.
Browns running back Nick Chubb rushed for 126 yards and a score on 17 carries. Cleveland (7-8) amassed 219 yards on 25 rushing attempts, but its playoff hopes were dealt a devastating blow.
The Browns pulled within two points on Mayfield's five-yard touchdown toss to Anthony Schwartz with 4:31 left in the game, then got the ball back with 2:05 remaining. They drove to midfield before Mayfield's last interception sealed the outcome.
Cleveland had got off to a fast start, taking the opening kickoff and marching 75 yards in just 2:39 before Chubb keyed it with a 40-yard gain off a screen pass and capped it with a one-yard touchdown run.
Green Bay took the lead for good after the first of Mayfield's four interceptions on Rodgers' record-setting scoring strike, then used another Mayfield interception to build a 14-6 second-quarter lead as Rodgers found Davante Adams for a nine-yard touchdown.
The Browns cut the lead to 14-12 at the 7:03 mark when Mayfield hit Harrison Bryant with a one-yard score, but a third interception of the half led to Rodgers' one-yard touchdown flip to Adams 12 seconds before the break for a 21-12 advantage.
Stats leaders
Browns
- Passing: Baker Mayfield, 21/36, 222 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INTs
- Rushing: Nick Chubb, 17 carries, 126 yards, 1 TD
- Receiving: Rashard Higgins, five catches, 58 yards
- Nick Chubb, three catches, 58 yards
Packers
- Passing: Aaron Rodgers, 24/34, 202 yards, 3 TDs
- Rushing: Aaron Jones, 12 carries, 66 yards
- Receiving: Davante Adams, 10 catches, 114 yards, 2 TDs
Scoring Summary
|FIRST QUARTER
|Browns 6-0 Packers
|Nick Chubb one-yard rushing TD (extra point missed)
|Browns 6-7 Packers
|Aaron Rodgers 11-yard TD pass to Allen Lazard (extra point)
|SECOND QUARTER
|Browns 6-14 Packers
|Aaron Rodgers nine-yard TD pass to Davante Adams (extra point)
|Browns 12-14 Packers
|Baker Mayfield one-yard TD pass to Harrison Bryant (failed two-point conversion)
|Browns 12-21 Packers
|Aaron Rodgers one-yard TD pass to Davante Adams (extra point)
|THIRD QUARTER
|Browns 12-24 Packers
|Mason Crosby 32-yard field goal
|Browns 15-24 Packers
|Chris Naggar 37-yard field goal
|FOURTH QUARTER
|Browns 22-24 Packers
|Baker Mayfield five-yard TD pass to Anthony Schwartz (extra point)
What's Next?
Green Bay's (12-3) penultimate game of the regular season comes at home to the Minnesota Vikings (7-7), while the Browns (7-8) will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1) knowing they will be eliminated from postseason contention if the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers all win on Sunday.
