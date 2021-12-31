Kirk Cousins: Minnesota Vikings quarterback tests positive for Covid-19 and will miss Green Bay Packers game

Kirk Cousins will not play at Green Bay

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Sunday's must-win game against the Green Bay Packers.

Cousins, who reportedly is unvaccinated, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the second time in 2021 after he was also in the NFL's health and safety protocol during the pre-season in August.

The 33-year-old had symptoms and notified the team before he tested positive, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday.

Backup Sean Mannion tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, so rookie Kellen Mond is in line to make his NFL debut when the Vikings visit the Packers.

Minnesota, who also have recent signing Kyle Sloter as an option in Cousins' absence, enter Week 17 as the NFC's No 8 seed, one spot out of the playoffs.

