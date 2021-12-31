NFL News

News

Kirk Cousins: Minnesota Vikings quarterback tests positive for Covid-19 and will miss Green Bay Packers game

Kirk Cousins was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the second time in 2021; watch the Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers, live on Sky Sports from 1.10am on Monday

Last Updated: 31/12/21 5:31pm

Kirk Cousins will not play at Green Bay
Kirk Cousins will not play at Green Bay

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Sunday's must-win game against the Green Bay Packers.

Cousins, who reportedly is unvaccinated, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the second time in 2021 after he was also in the NFL's health and safety protocol during the pre-season in August.

The 33-year-old had symptoms and notified the team before he tested positive, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday.

Backup Sean Mannion tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, so rookie Kellen Mond is in line to make his NFL debut when the Vikings visit the Packers.

Also See:

Minnesota, who also have recent signing Kyle Sloter as an option in Cousins' absence, enter Week 17 as the NFC's No 8 seed, one spot out of the playoffs.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!

Trending

©2021 Sky UK