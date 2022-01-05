Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts calls for action over railing collapse at Washington's FedExField

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is asking the Washington Football Team to take action after narrowly escaping harm when fans fell onto the field after a railing gave way. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is asking the Washington Football Team to take action after narrowly escaping harm when fans fell onto the field after a railing gave way.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has written to the NFL and Washington Football Team seeking answers on how safety measures are to be improved at FedExField after he was almost struck by a collapsing railing on Sunday.

Hurts was exiting the field after Philadelphia's 20-16 victory over their NFC East rivals when a barrier above the tunnel gave way, leaving multiple fans on the ground and missing the 2020 second-round pick by seconds.

The 23-year-old subsequently helped supporters to their feet before posing for pictures and then returning to the locker room unscathed.

"I am writing to enquire about what follow-up action is being considered in response to the near-tragic incident that took place at FedExField on January 2, 2022," Hurts wrote in an open letter.

"Many individuals, including fans, media personnel, and myself, were placed in a dangerous situation when portions of the FedExField tunnel collapsed. Although I was able to prevent the barrier from crashing onto me, that was not the same for others who could be suffering from lingering injuries.

"Through the initial shock, my first reaction was to assist those involved. I understand the severity of what happened and am extremely concerned for the well-being of the fans and media.

"Through the initial shock, my first reaction was to assist those involved. I understand the severity of what happened and am extremely concerned for the well-being of the fans and media.

"I would like to know what safeguards the NFL and the Washington Football Team are implementing to prevent this from ever occurring in the future. What happened on Sunday put both fans and players unnecessarily at risk."

Washington released a statement after the game on Sunday evening noting that those involved had been offered on-site medical evaluation before leaving the stadium of their own accord.

"We're very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured," the statement continued. "The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred."

In a report by ESPN's Tim McManus and John Keim, though, a number of fans have disputed Washington's statement, one labelling it "completely incorrect".