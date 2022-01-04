Joe Judge: New York Giants 'ain't some clown show', says under-fire head coach

Joe Judge is a combined 10-22 so far over his two years as head coach of the New York Giants

Joe Judge has defended his record in charge of the New York Giants, with the under-fire head coach saying "this ain't some clown show organisation" after his team's latest loss to the Chicago Bears.

The Giants slipped to 4-12 on a desperately disappointing season with a 29-3 loss to the 6-10 Chicago Bears on Sunday - a game in which their offense netted minus 10 total passing yards.

Judge, who is a combined 10-22 so far over his two years in charge in New York, then spent 11 minutes talking to the press in which he passionately defended his tenure.

"You talk about the foundation built: the toughest thing to change in a team, the toughest thing to change in a club, is the way people think.

"You can get new players, you can have them in your damn locker room all you want. You have to change how people think. You change how they f***ing - pardon my language - believe in what you're doing. And they've got to trust the process.

"And that's a lot easier said than done when they're looking up right now, and you've got one game left and the most games you're going to win is five this season.

"But I guarantee you this: those men are going to walk in on Wednesday and be ready to roll. We're going to practice hard on Wednesday, we're going to practice hard on Thursday, we're going to practice hard on Friday.

"We're going to play for each other on the field next week."

In an effort to correct the team's slide, Judge fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after a Week 11 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They'd win their next game against the Philadelphia Eagles but have since lost five-straight - all of them by double digits.

The Giants have been without injured starting quarterback Daniel Jones since Week 12

Judge added: "In terms of the next step to take, I can tell you right now, I know we're a whole lot closer to where we're going than we are further away.

"I can tell you we've got more players here, who are gonna be free agents next year, who are in my office every day, begging to come back. I know that.

"Or players that we coached last year, who call me twice a week, who tell me that, how much they wish they were still here, even though they're getting paid more somewhere else."

The Giants close out the 2021 regular season with a home game against the Washington Football Team (6-10) next Sunday, but Judge isn't concerned by any negative fan reaction that might be forthcoming.

"If we don't play well, every fan has a right to boo my ass out of the stadium," Judge said. "That doesn't bother me.

"I don't think anyone wants to get booed. But the reality is, that's all right. They have that right."

