Derrick Henry: Tennessee Titans running back could return from injured reserve this week, says head coach Mike Vrabel

Tennessee Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry could return from injured reserve this week, according to head coach Mike Vrabel.

Henry, who turns 28 on Tuesday, had surgery to repair a broken bone in his left foot on November 2.

Vrabel said Henry would do some work on Monday and the team will consider whether to activate his window to return from injured reserve.

"We've discussed it. We'll see where it goes," Vrabel told reporters.

"We'll probably make a decision mid-week."

The two-time NFL rushing champion was leading the league with 937 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns at the time of his injury in Week 8.

The Titans (11-5) currently hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and can clinch a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a victory on Sunday at the Houston Texans (4-12).

