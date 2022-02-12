Super Bowl LVI Predictions: Bengals or Rams? Sky Sports NFL pundits make their picks

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, live on Sky Sports NFL from 10pm on Sunday Watch Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, live on Sky Sports NFL from 10pm on Sunday

Super Bowl LVI sees the Cincinnati Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium in L.A. on Sunday night - live on Sky Sports NFL from 10pm - but who wins? We have asked our esteemed panel of experts for their picks...

Neil Reynolds, Sky Sports NFL presenter

Super Bowl pick: RAMS

"Its a Super Bowl that offers hope around the NFL. These two starting quarterbacks - Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford - won a combined seven games last season.

"There's not much between these teams. They are both very good on their day, but also beatable on their day - both have made mistakes and had to overcome double-digit deficits in their Conference Championship games. They are flawed but also very talented.

"Burrow was sacked 51 times in the regular season, the most of any quarterback in the NFL. There are 55 QBs in NFL history who have been sacked over 50 times in a season and the previous 54 never made it to the Super Bowl - so it is an incredible achievement by Burrow just to get to the Super Bowl alone.

"I'm edging towards the Rams, because of Aaron Donald on that defensive line and given Cincinnati's O-line struggles.

"I hope it's a close game, I think it will be, but I'm going with L.A."

Jeff Reinebold, NFL expert and special teams coach

Super Bowl pick: RAMS

"In L.A., you have got to do two things: you have got to win (and with style), and you have got to have superstars. This team have that in spades.

"You look at the record of the teams that make it to the Super Bowl, typically, in your first year there you don't win because the enormity of the moment, the size of the stage pull at you all week.

"The Rams were in that position three years ago and really didn't play very well. So for Sean McVay, this is an opportunity for him to prove as a coach that he can perform on that biggest of stages.

"You look at both football teams, the Rams have the better team on paper, but by the same token, the Bengals are playing with house money - they don't feel the pressure, this is just another game for them.

"Though I'm not sure how much I necessarily believe that. I'm taking the Rams."

Shaun Gayle, Super Bowl XX winner with the Chicago Bears

Super Bowl pick: BENGALS

"I see this as being one of the best Super Bowls we have seen in a long time!

"It is quite remarkable the way the Bengals have been able to turn their franchise around.

"Bringing in a quarterback like Burrow - a young guy, with so much confidence, so much ability - has spread this belief among the team. These Bengals are for real. They are not an underdog.

"Everyone believes the Rams have enough talent. On paper, it looks like no one should be able to beat this team, but they have struggled at times, and I think they have their work cut out for them.

"I feel like it's the Bengals' year. These guys are fearless; the pressure is not on them and they feel like they can compete with anyone."

Brian Baldinger, Former NFL offensive lineman

Super Bowl pick: RAMS

"We have had an unbelievable playoff season, with these games coming down to the final play, the final kick, and I think it's going to be the same on Sunday.

"For the Bengals to win, Burrow is going to have to make at least five 'wow' throws, special throws that nobody else can make. It could be a touchdown, a third-down conversion, while escaping Donald and pulling off some crazy pass.

"Also, he needs his offensive line to step up. We know the names of the Rams pass rushers and how good they are - they have two of the best to have ever played in Donald and Von Miller. It will need to be a group effort.

"But I just can't look past the Rams in their home stadium. All year, everyone talking about the Rams has said 'nothing short of a Super Bowl will do'. They have prepared for precisely this; the moment won't be too big for them.

"I see the Rams winning a close one 27-24."

Hannah Wilkes, NFL Overtime presenter

Super Bowl pick: RAMS

"I think we are in for a very close game; these teams are so evenly matched. Look at their last 12 games, they have each won eight of them, they were both No 4 seeds coming into the playoffs and they both scored 460 regular-season points.

"I am though leaning towards the Rams. Not just because of their pass rush, which is being heralded as the difference maker, but because of the greater experience they have. McVay has been here before. He knows what he did not get right last time and he will adjust accordingly.

"The fact that the Bengals are a young team means they have nothing to lose, which makes them a scary prospect. But I think the Rams are so hungry for this.

"I see this as a one-score game that will come down to whoever has the ball last.

"If it's in Stafford's hands he will win it; if it ends with the boot of Evan McPherson it could go the Bengals' way. But I give the Rams the edge."

Kay Adams, Good Morning Football presenter

Super Bowl pick: BENGALS

"I think it will be a close one. But, to me, the Bengals are a special team.

"I believed in them and rode with them this season for a reason. I am of course going to pick them to win the Super Bowl - it is a team of destiny.

"I do think though it's a nail-biter, with it maybe coming down to another Evan McPherson game-winning field goal."

Dan Hanzus, Around The NFL podcast

Super Bowl pick: RAMS

I love the Bengals' story, and I think Burrow is a guy who can not be discounted to do something special, Joe Montana-esque and start building his legendary status in the game.

That said, the more I run through the various matchups in my head, and how this game could play out, I just think the Rams have the advantage in most areas.

I think they have the better team. I see a close game, but I see L.A. winning 31-27 - and with Cooper Kupp as MVP.

Gregg Rosenthal, Around The NFL podcast

Super Bowl pick: BENGALS

"I'm leaning towards the Bengals. It doesn't make any sense, but I think they're built to win a close game, built to defy the odds.

"There is something special about this team. I don't know if I want to say they're 'a team of destiny', but they are one which no one saw coming and I believe that they believe they are going to win the game.

"Yes, they are a young team, they have not won a lot, but they have got Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd.

"Sure there are superstars on the Rams team, but that collection of skill-position talent - guys who can score at will - is almost unmatched in the NFL. I think they are going out with something to prove."

Marc Sessler, Around the NFL podcast

Super Bowl pick: BENGALS

"Logically, I'm leaning towards the Rams. But we have got the Chris Wesseling angle to this - our dearly departed podcast brother [and fan of the Bengals] - and I also just feel that this Bengals team defies logic.

"They don't seem to match up well with the Rams in a lot of ways, but Burrow just defies all of that, so I think I'm going with my heart and the Bengals in a 30-27 type of win.

"It's Cincinnati for me, emotionally, spiritually, in a really close one."

Watch Super Bowl LVI live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event from 10pm on Sunday, February 13, with current players Kirk Cousins and Calais Campbell, and Hall of Famer Warren Moon among the guests joining Neil Reynolds for 90 minutes of build-up to the big game.