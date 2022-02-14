Joe Burrow: Super Bowl LVI loss 'stings' but can be the Cincinnati Bengals' 'fuel' for career

A dejected Joe Burrow leaves the field at SoFi Stadium after the Cincinnati Bengals' loss in Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says the team's 23-20 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI "stings", but added that "we have to let it fuel us" as they try to get back there.

Burrow, having reached the Super Bowl in just his second season in the NFL, completed 22 of his 33 passes in the game, for 263 yards and a touchdown. But he was also sacked a joint-Super Bowl-record seven times - six of those coming in the second half - as Los Angeles came from behind to win.

"Obviously it stings," Burrow said. "But we had a great year. It didn't come out this last game the way we wanted. We still have something to celebrate."

He added: "We have to let it fuel us for the rest of our careers. We are going to at least celebrate what we did this year."

Aaron Donald delivered the quarterback hit on Burrow to seal the win for the Los Angeles Rams

Two years ago, the Bengals had an NFL-worst 2-14 record, while they only won four games last year after Burrow was taken with the No 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

A torn ACL in his knee kept Burrow out for almost half of his rookie season, and there were fears he may have suffered a similar injury in the Super Bowl as he was sacked in the third quarter and limped to the sideline.

"I wasn't coming out [of the game]," Burrow said afterwards as he stuck it out until the very end.

Meanwhile, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said of Burrow: "He's a fighter, he's one of the toughest guys I've ever met.

"So much respect for Joe. He has got us to this moment and it is just unfortunate that we couldn't finish it off as a team."

Taylor added the he hopes his team's postseason run will give them memories to pull from in future years.

"These playoff games weren't easy," he said. "And even beyond that, we had some tough games, and our guys proved that they can do a lot of great in those situations and put us in these moments. And you just have to continue to build off that."

