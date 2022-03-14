Tom Brady's return makes Tampa Bay Buccaneers instant Super Bowl contenders, says Neil Reynolds

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports NFL pundit Neil Reynold says that Tom Brady's return will be good news for the sport and especially the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who will instantly become contenders again. Sky Sports NFL pundit Neil Reynold says that Tom Brady's return will be good news for the sport and especially the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who will instantly become contenders again.

Sky Sports NFL presenter Neil Reynolds reflects on Tom Brady's decision to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL just 44 days after announcing his retirement.

I always expect the unexpected in the NFL. I'm not surprised. Tom Brady had six weeks of retirement, that was enough for him.

I always felt like he went away too early, and that's ridiculous to say, he was 44, he had played 22 seasons but as our American friends like to say he had gas left in the tank.

He was leading the NFL last year in passing yards, in passing touchdowns, I think he's as hungry as ever, he's very driven, so I'm not that surprised.

It's good news for the NFL, because he's the biggest star in the sport. It's great news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because they were facing a big hole at quarterback and it's bad news for whoever bought the football from that touchdown pass to Mike Evans against the Los Angeles Rams (which had looked like it would mark the final one of Brady's career).

That ball was auctioned for $518,000 and sold over the weekend and it serves that person right, they should spend their money more wisely! Definitely keep the receipt!

Brady return changes everything

There is business to be done now for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The free agency period, signing veteran free agents, you can begin negotiating with new teams from 4pm today (Monday) and the Bucs have got over 20 free agents and I think those players that might have left town are going to do an emergency U-turn, including Ryan Jensen their center, he signed a three-year deal.

Leonard Fournette their running back, he basically scrapped an Instagram goodbye to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When Tom Brady is coming back it changes everything for the Bucs, but they've got a lot of work to do.

He was still at the very top of his game, he's never relied on needing to run fast, it's all about mental processing, his strong and accurate arm.

He's actually got better with age, he's had two careers that would be worthy of the Hall of Fame, his second half has been better than his first half.

He's going to be 45 in August, he always said he wanted to play until he was 45-years-old, he's going to do that and I don't see any sign of a slow down.

As long as the Bucs can get some key players re-signed, Rob Gronkowski is his favourite target at tight end, if he comes back and they get a couple of defenders that are free agents signed, then I think the Bucs are going to be instant contenders again because Brady is right at the top of the pile when it comes to NFL quarterbacks.

Road to Munich

You don't think he was told he was going to have to watch Man Utd every week, do you? And that's why he came back to the NFL?

We've had a kicker or two (that have played at 45). George Blanda back in the day in the 60s was a kicker mostly and a backup quarterback. Brady will be the first quarterback to start aged 45 or above.

Throughout Tom Brady's career we've lived in historic times, seeing the number of Super Bowls he's played in, 10 Super Bowls, and to win seven Super Bowls. But you aren't supposed to do this, this well, at his age, so actually I'm really really pleased he's back.

Everyone that is going to have to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year won't be, but I'm glad he's back, it's good for the NFL.

And if European fans can get themselves over to Munich for a game in October or November, Brady's Buccaneers will be playing in Germany this year.

