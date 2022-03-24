Colin Kaepernick 'still hopeful' of NFL return after working out with Seattle Seahawks receivers

Colin Kaepernick is eyeing a return to the NFL

Colin Kaepernick is ready and waiting and hopeful of another opportunity in the NFL as he pursues a return to the league almost six years on from his last appearance.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been actively seeking workouts with wide receivers around the country and posting footage of throwing sessions on social media in view of a potential comeback.

On Wednesday he spent time working with Seattle Seahawks receiver Aaron Fuller and Washington Huskies running back Kamari Pleasant, having also recently been seen throwing to veteran Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett and his younger brother in Arizona.

Kaepernick noted he has also been in conversation with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider, although no official workout with the team has been scheduled.

"Still waiting for that chance," Kaepernick said, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. "Still hopeful. There's been a lot of conversation around it.

"We've had conversations with Pete and John (Schneider) previously. As Pete mentioned, we've spoken recently and still hoping that door is open and get a chance to walk through it.

"My arm is still alive, still ready to go. More than anything, we're looking for that opportunity to get some work in and show them what I can do.

"We want that opportunity to showcase where I'm at and let decisions be made from there."

The 34-year-old famously took a knee during the national anthem prior to 49ers games in 2016 in protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

Then-US president Donald Trump subsequently called on the NFL to fire any player that did not stand for the anthem as small groups began to follow Kaepernick's lead by kneeling. The NFL also initially introduced fines for those that did not stand, as well as a policy allowing players who did not want to stand to stay in the locker room for the anthem.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell admitted in August 2020 he wished the league had listened to Kaepernick sooner.

Kaepernick went unsigned as a free agent at the end of the season, his only visit being with the Seahawks. He later had a scheduled workout cancelled with Seattle in the 2018 offseason, before Seahawks staff were later among those due to watch Kaepernick workout in Georgia in November 2019 until the location of the event was changed on the day.

Speaking on Tuesday, Carroll said "we're watching him".

"He's been working out and doing a lot of good things, trying to get prepared for an opportunity here," Carroll added on 950 KJR-AM.

"It's amazing he's stayed with it all these years. Shows you his resolve to try and prove that he can play."

Kaepernick's last game in the NFL came against the Seahawks on the final day of the 2016 season when he went 17 of 22 passing for 215 yards and one touchdown in a 25-23 defeat with the 49ers. He finished the campaign with 2,241 passing yards for 16 touchdowns to four interceptions in 12 games (11 starts), alongside 468 yards and two scores on the ground.

"Yessir!! That man Kap is ready!!" Lockett posted on Twitter after their workout.

The Seahawks recently bid farewell to Russell Wilson after 10 seasons as he was traded to the Denver Broncos in exchange for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick.