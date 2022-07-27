Julio Jones: Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign wide receiver on one-year deal to strengthen Tom Brady's options

Julio Jones adds to a stacked Bucs wide receiver room

Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he seeks to re-establish himself among the NFL's leading receivers while continuing his search for a Super Bowl ring.

The seven-time Pro Bowl and two-time All Pro wide receiver spent last season with the Tennessee Titans but was hindered by injury as he recorded a career-low 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown in 10 games.

It marked just the fourth time in 11 seasons in which he failed to reach 1,000 yards receiving, Jones having previously done so in six successive years between 2014-2019 during his time with the Atlanta Falcons.

Jones' 13,330 career receiving yards remain the most among active players across the league, with his 91.9 yards per game a current NFL record.

The 33-year-old, a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2011, has twice led the league in single-season receiving yards in both 2015 (1,871) and 2018 (1,677).

Jones was part of the 2016 Falcons side that lost to Brady's New England Patriots at Super Bowl LI having famously led 28-3 in the third quarter.

His arrival in Tampa bolsters a receiving group already including Mike Evans, who enters 2022 looking to make it nine straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, while easing the pressure on Chris Godwin amid his recovery from last year's ACL tear.

The Bucs also added former Falcons receiver Russell Gage earlier in the offseason, and have second-year wideout Jaelon Darden, Breshad Perriman, Scotty Miller, Cyril Grayson Jr and Tyler Johnson at their disposal.

Jones' introduction also comes following the retirement of Brady's favoured target in tight end Rob Gronkowski.