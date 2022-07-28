Kyler Murray hits back at 'disrespectful' criticism of film study habits after addendum in new contract

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray did not take lightly to question marks over his commitment to film study as he labelled criticism of his work habits as 'disrespectful' on Thursday.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback agreed a new five-year $230.5m extension last week, before it was revealed that his contract includes an addendum that rules he must complete "at least four hours of independent study" during game weeks.

Details of the mandate prompted suggestions Murray might have not previously been meeting the Cardinals desired study requirements, which the former Oklahoma man strongly refuted.

"I feel it's necessary, you know, with what's going on regarding me and the things that are being said about me," Murray told reporters.

"To think that I can accomplish everything that I have accomplished in my career and not be a student of the game and not have that passion and not take this serious is disrespectful, and it's almost a joke. To me, I'm flattered. I want to say flattered that you all think that at my size, I can go out there and not prepare for the game, and not take it serious.

"It's disrespectful, I feel like, to my peers, to all the great athletes and great players that are in this league. This game is too hard. To play the position that I play in this league, it's too hard."

Murray made note of his inferior height compared to that of other starting quarterbacks at 5'10" as well as citing his Heisman Trophy win and Pro Bowl selections as evidence of success built on vast preparation behind the scenes.

The 24-year-old, who won NFL Rookie of the Year in 2019, threw for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns against 10 interceptions while rushing for 423 yards and five scores to lead Arizona to the playoffs last season after a 7-1 start. He is 22-23-1 as a starter having propelled the Cardinals from five wins in 2019 to eight in 2020 and 11 in 2021.

"I've put in an incomprehensible amount of time, blood, sweat, tears and work into what I do, whether it's football or baseball," Murray said.

"People can't comprehend the amount of time that it takes to do two sports at a high level in college. Let alone be the first person to do it ever at my size, like I said, it's funny, but to those of you out there that believe I would be standing here today in front of y'all without having a work ethic and without preparing, I'm honored that you think that. But it doesn't exist. It's not possible, so that's all I have on that."