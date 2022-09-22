Mitchell Trubisky keen to be more aggressive as Pittsburgh Steelers offense seek response against Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky has rookie play-caller Kenny Pickett waiting in the wings for an opportunty

Mitch Trubisky conceded he could be more adventurous with shots downfield as the Pittsburgh Steelers' misfiring offense head on the road to face the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.

Pittsburgh are currently ranked third-last in total offense in the NFL following Sunday's 17-14 defeat to the New England Patriots, during which the Steelers gained just 243 yards.

Quarterback Trubisky, who was named starter in the offseason after spending last year as backup for the Buffalo Bills, finished 21 of 33 passing for 168 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The former Chicago Bears play-caller is averaging a second-lowest 5.1 yards per attempt while the Steelers as a team have recorded just eight plays of at least 15 yards through the opening two weeks.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the New England Patriots against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Week 2 of the NFL season Highlights of the New England Patriots against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Week 2 of the NFL season

"I think there were some missed opportunities, just a couple of better decisions by me and giving our playmakers more of a chance so looking to fix that this week," said Trubisky.

"I could take more opportunities down the field and that's where we can get our playmakers the football so I think better decision-making and taking those opportunities for sure.

"It's there, we had our opportunities, I think earlier I can take shots downfield. I could look for 14 (George Pickens) more often, he's doing a great job for us and I've just got to get these playmakers the football.

"Whatever route they're running I've just got to get them the ball so it comes down to me making better decisions, being aggressive, and putting ourselves in that position."

Trubisky noted that the Steelers have found some joy when going hurry-up offense in view of catching defenses off guard, while explaining how the team is looking to utilise his athleticism outside the pocket more effectively.

"There's continuous conversations about how I can use my legs," said Trubisky. "There's that fine line as to when to move in the pocket and when to not.

"There are a couple of times where I thought I had to move and really if I just trusted my time in the play I could have got the ball out. There were a couple of times where my legs did help us, either getting out of a situation or creating a positive play for the offense."

Much of the pressure has reverted back to second-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada, who had been expected to find more success with his motion-heavy offense tailored to an athletic quarterback that he was seemingly forced to rein in with Ben Roethlisberger in 2021.

Asked if he has been happy with the Steelers' play-calling, head coach Mike Tomlin admitted: "I'm not happy with much of anything when we just lost a game, but I'm experienced enough to see the big picture.

"We are still very much in development so I'm going to exercise appropriate patience and continue to teach and ask the guys to continue to learn.

"If anybody is sitting here on a Monday after Week Two feeling happy they're probably wrong."

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool has an average depth of target of just 5.7 yards downfield this year, rookie Pickens has just one catch in each of his first two games, and star running back Najee Harris has been held to 72 yards for zero touchdowns off 25 carries.

They face a Browns side nursing the wounds of a dramatic 31-30 comeback defeat against the New York Jets, which saw rookie receiver Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Tyler Conklin and Michael Carter combine for 293 yards through the air as Joe Flacco threw four touchdown passes.

The latest edition of one of the NFL's historic rivalries could well come down to defensive dominance.

"Our offense isn't dead in the water. It's just a couple different things happen in the game," said Steelers playmaker Claypool. "Even like two different, two plays, two big plays that the offense makes and maybe no one's talking about the offense, because those [plays] could be 50, 60 yards apiece. I think we've just got to trust the plan."

Watch the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Cleveland Browns live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am in the early hours of Friday morning.