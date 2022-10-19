NFL stands firm on quarterback protection despite criticism of 'roughing the passer' penalties

The NFL is "not going to back off of protecting the quarterback", following criticism of recent 'roughing the passer' penalties called in games.

Roughing the passer penalties are called when an on-field official deems a defensive player to have made illegal contact with the quarterback. The NFL rulebook also notes: "When in doubt about a roughness call or potentially dangerous tactic against the quarterback, the referee should always call roughing the passer."

But the rule became a hot topic again in the league after a number of penalties called in Week Five - one involving 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady - that were deemed too soft.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett - the play ruled as roughing the passer

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who was flagged for a seemingly harmless sack on Brady, said he was left "clueless" by the call, while former NFL quarterback Chris Simms said referee's calls were "ruining the sport."

But at the NFL's Fall League Meeting in New York on Tuesday, executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said the league are "not changing the philosophy around that call".

Vincent said: "Everyone knows if your quarterback is not healthy, you don't have a chance to win... We're not going to back off of protecting the quarterback."

Asked specifically about the Jarrett penalty on Brady, Vincent added that it is one you'd "not like to see" but that "philosophically, you can support it".

"The game is not softer," he said. "It's a different game. It's a safer game."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stood by the league's protection of quarterbacks after recent criticism of roughing the passer penalties

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell answered in a similar vein to Vincent, saying: "We're not backing off of protecting players that are in a defenceless position or in an exposed position that could lead to injury. And we'll take those techniques out of the game."

"We've had less calls than we've had in the past. There has been no change to the rule."

Rich McKay, chairman of the NFL's competition committee, told reporters that roughing-the-passer penalties are actually down compared to years past at this point in the season. Through Week Six, there were 53 in 2018, 59 in 2019, 43 in 2020, 52 in 2021 and 38 so far in 2022, per McKay.

The league is to review rouging the passer as a rule this offseason, but said there will be no changes made during this season.

