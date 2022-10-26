Aaron Rodgers: Green Bay Packers QB says the team are making too many mistakes and those responsible shouldn't be playing

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says players need to take ownership for their struggles so far this season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has spoken out against his team-mates after the team's disappointing 3-4 start to the season, saying "guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing".

Rodgers was in bullish mood immediately after the team's third-straight loss of the season, a 23-21 defeat to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. "I'm not worried about this squad," he said, adding that he still believed the team could make the playoffs.

But, during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers appeared to strike a different tone, blaming Green Bay's struggles on too many errors and a lack of ownership from the players.

"It's not the kind of football we're used to playing over the years," Rodgers said on Tuesday. "We had so many mental errors and mistakes.

"There have definitely been seasons where we average four or five, six, maybe seven at the most, kind of mental errors or missed assignments per week.

"This season there's a lot more of that. It's double digits every single week."

After scoring a touchdown on their second drive on Sunday, Rodgers' offense earned just two first downs on their next five possessions.

The Packers are averaging just 18.3 offensive points per game in 2022, the fewest through the first seven games of a season in Rodgers' career. He is also on pace for career worsts in passing yards per game (228.1) and passing yards per attempt (6.5).

The Green Bay defense, meanwhile, could not slow Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders in the second half on Sunday, allowing scores on three-straight possessions to give up the lead.

Rodgers said players need to take ownership of the team's struggles. "I think when the players really take over, then you're going to see the possibility of us making a run," he said.

"I'm not talking about the players usurping power from coaches. I'm talking about we take over. We take ownership of what we're putting on the field... taking ownership of your daily habits and your routines.

"Just because we're a young team, we just can't write that off as, 'Oh, we're figuring it out. The rookies are figuring this thing out'. And blah, blah, blah.

"We need everybody on the same page to make the plays that are possible. We need them Monday to Saturday to put in the time to be ready to play Sunday. Because there's too many times in the game where there's simple, simple things just are not being accomplished."

Rodgers added: "Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing.

"Got to start cutting some reps, and maybe guys who aren't playing, give them a chance."

It does not get any easier for Rodgers and co, with the Packers on the road in Week Eight heading for the 5-1 Buffalo Bills, who boast the NFL's No 1 offense and top-ranked defense.

"Nobody's going to give us a chance, going to Buffalo on 'Sunday Night Football', with a chance to get exposed," Rodgers said after their latest loss. "Shoot, this might be the best thing for us."

