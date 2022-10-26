Aaron Rodgers: Green Bay Packers QB stands by his criticism of team-mates after 3-4 start to the season

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers does not believe he's done anything wrong after publicly criticising his team-mates following three defeats on the bounce Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers does not believe he's done anything wrong after publicly criticising his team-mates following three defeats on the bounce

Aaron Rodgers has stood by his recent criticism of Green Bay Packers team-mates, saying "I’m calling it the way I see it."

After the team's third-straight loss of the season - a 23-21 defeat to the Washington Commanders on Sunday - dropped them to 3-4 through the first seven weeks of the season, the quarterback said "guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing".

"It's not the kind of football we're used to playing over the years," Rodgers said during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "We had so many mental errors and mistakes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Green Bay Packers against the Washington Commanders from Week Seven of the NFL season, with Aaron Rodgers' side slipping to a shock defeat Highlights of the Green Bay Packers against the Washington Commanders from Week Seven of the NFL season, with Aaron Rodgers' side slipping to a shock defeat

"There have definitely been seasons where we average four or five, six, maybe seven at the most, kind of mental errors or missed assignments per week.

"This season there's a lot more of that. It's double digits every single week."

Rodgers added: "Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing.

"Got to start cutting some reps, and maybe guys who aren't playing, give them a chance."

Simms: Rodgers criticism 'not a good look'

Rodgers' comments subsequently came in for criticism, with former NFL quarterback Chris Simms saying on Pro Football Talk (Sky Sports NFL, weekdays, 6pm) that people are tiring of the Green Bay quarterback.

"He got specific, into general numbers about the mistakes," Simms said.

"He's obviously not happy. He obviously doesn't feel like that whatever he is complaining about, or doesn't like on film, is getting through to the rest of the organisation - the fact that he has to come out and make these comments publicly.

"Within doing that, he has got to be careful. It's not a good look. It looks like he's throwing people under the bus. And that's where people are tired of Rodgers right now."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Green Bay Packers attempted a desperate final scramble for a touchdown, throwing laterals across the field late in their loss against the Washington Commanders Green Bay Packers attempted a desperate final scramble for a touchdown, throwing laterals across the field late in their loss against the Washington Commanders

But the three-time league MVP doubled down on his comments when speaking to reports on Wednesday. "I'm not saying anything that I haven't said to those guys," Rodgers said.

"The level of accountability is the standard. I don't think it should be a problem for any of those guys to hear criticism.

"I don't understand why people have a problem with things that are truthful. I'm calling it the way I see it.

"If people don't think I need to air that stuff out, that's their opinion. But I'm doing what I think is in the best interests of our guys. I didn't call anybody out by name.

"We all need to be on top of the details. And that includes me. I'm not just putting one or two people on blast. I'm alerting everybody that this hasn't been good enough and we all need to do a better job."

Rodgers: Packers must take ownership of struggles

The Packers are averaging just 18.3 offensive points per game in 2022, the fewest through the first seven games of a season in Rodgers' career. He is also on pace for career worsts in passing yards per game (228.1) and passing yards per attempt (6.5).

The Green Bay defense, meanwhile, could not slow Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders in the second half on Sunday, allowing scores on three-straight possessions to give up the lead.

Rodgers also said earlier in the week players need to take ownership of the team's struggles. "I think when the players really take over, then you're going to see the possibility of us making a run," he said.

Live NFL Live on

"I'm not talking about the players usurping power from coaches. I'm talking about we take over. We take ownership of what we're putting on the field... taking ownership of your daily habits and your routines.

"Just because we're a young team, we just can't write that off as, 'Oh, we're figuring it out. The rookies are figuring this thing out'. And blah, blah, blah.

"We need everybody on the same page to make the plays that are possible. We need them Monday to Saturday to put in the time to be ready to play Sunday. Because there's too many times in the game where there's simple, simple things just are not being accomplished."

It does not get any easier for Rodgers and co, with the Packers on the road in Week Eight heading for the 5-1 Buffalo Bills, who boast the NFL's No 1 offense and top-ranked defense.

"Nobody's going to give us a chance, going to Buffalo on 'Sunday Night Football', with a chance to get exposed," Rodgers said after their latest loss. "Shoot, this might be the best thing for us."

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!