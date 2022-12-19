New York Giants 20-12 Washington Commanders: Kayvon Thibodeaux and Daniel Jones shine as visitors boost playoff hopes

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the New York Giants' clash with the Washington Commanders in Week 15 of the NFL Highlights of the New York Giants' clash with the Washington Commanders in Week 15 of the NFL

Kayvon Thibodeaux and quarterback Daniel Jones shone as New York boosted their playoff hopes by beating the Washington Commanders 20-12 on Sunday after a goal line stand that ended with a questionable non-call.

Story of the game

After declaring, Prime time likes me, Thibodeaux was a force rushing the passer on Sunday night and busting into the backfield early and often. The talented rookie stripped Taylor Heinicke of the ball, recovered it to score a touchdown and finished with three tackles for loss among his game-high 12 before getting poked in the left eye and getting helped off with 48 seconds left.

Thibodeaux got hit in the eye on the final meaningful play, a pass breakup by Darnay Holmes defending Curtis Samuel, which arguably could have been pass interference.

Instead of being a flag, the failed fourth-down conversion ended Washington's chances and New York's four-game winless streak and helped the Dallas Cowboys wrap up a playoff spot despite losing at Jacksonville. The Giants now only need to win one of their final three games to get in and could clinch as soon as Saturday with a victory and losses by Seattle and Detroit.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Giants 0-3 Commanders Joey Slye 41-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Giants 7-3 Commanders Kayvon Thibodeaux one-yard fumble return TD (extra point) Giants 14-3 Commanders Saquon Barkley three-yard TD run (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Giants 14-9 Commanders Taylor Heinicke 19-yard TD pass to Jahan Dotson (two-point conversion missed) Giants 17-9 Commanders Graham Gano 50-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Giants 17-12 Commanders Joey Slye 51-yard field goal Giants 20-12 Commanders Graham Gano 50-yard field goal

Jones, 0-9 in his first nine prime-time games for the Giants (8-5-1) who had lost 11 in a row in these situations, threaded throws through tight windows in beating the Commanders (7-6-1) with his arm rather than running all over Washington as he did in many of their previous meetings. He was 21 of 32 for 160 yards and engineered an 18-play touchdown drive in the second quarter that started at the three and lasted 8:35.

Saquon Barkley finished that drive with a three-yard run into the end zone on a direct snap. Held to 39 yards on 12 carries in the first three quarters, Barkley more than doubled his total on the late drive that ended with a field goal from Graham Gano and finished with 87 yards.

Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrates in Washington

Washington loss, just its second in nine games, puts the Commanders in a tougher spot yet keeps them in a playoff position, half a game up on the Seahawks and Lions.

Heinicke fumbled again at the New York nine-yard line with six minutes left in the fourth quarter on a play correctly challenged by Daboll. He was 17 of 29 for 249 yards passing with a touchdown throw to Jahan Dotson.

Terry McLaurin made six catches for 70 yards, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark for a third consecutive season and becoming Washington's first player to do that since Henry Ellard from 1994-96. McLaurin was flagged for illegal formation on Washington's final drive that pushed the ball back from the 1 to the six-yard line, one of a few penalties the Commanders were not happy about.

Stats leaders

Giants

Passing: Daniel Jones, 21/32, 160 yards

Rushing: Saquon Barkley, 18 carries, 87 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Richie James, 4 catches, 42 yards

Commanders

Passing: Taylor Heinicke, 17/29, 249 yards, 1 TD

Rushing: Brian Robinson, 12 carries, 89 yards

Receiving: Jahan Dotson, 4 catches, 105 yards, 1 TD

What was said | 'Taken away from us'

Giants defender, Kayvon Thibodeaux: "Nothing is a coincidence. Its not a coincidence.

"I just felt the fire I felt the passion. I had a talk with my mom before the game and she said it was on her heart to tell me that, You can do anything that you put your mind to.

"For me, I had to say it and believe it and I was able to go do it."

Commanders head coach, Ron Riviera: "We had an opportunity to win. I thought we did everything we were supposed to do from getting the ball down to the one-yard line to getting lined up, to checking to make sure we're lined up properly and then having it taken away from us.

"That's why its hard to comprehend right now."

What's next?

The Giants and Commanders are both in action again on Saturday.

The Giants travel to Minnesota to play the Vikings (11-3) at 6pm, where they can clinch a playoff birth, while the Commanders face a similarly stern test in San Francisco against the 49ers (10-4) at 9.05pm.

