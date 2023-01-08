Jacksonville Jaguars clinch AFC South title and playoff spot with late 20-16 win over Tennessee Titans
The final NFL Sunday of the regular season sees the Patriots travel to the Bills, needing a win to book a playoff spot; the Eagles can clinch the NFC No 1 seed with a home win over the Giants and the Packers host the Lions as part of a 'wild card' battle - live on Sky Sports NFL from 6pm
Last Updated: 08/01/23 7:30am
Josh Allen returned a fumble for a touchdown with just under three minutes remaining to give the Jacksonville Jaguars the go-ahead score that took them to a 20-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans and a first playoff berth since 2017.
Story of the Game
The victory on Saturday night clinched the AFC South division title for the Jaguars (9-8) over the Titans (7-10), who suffered a seventh-straight loss. Jacksonville, meanwhile, have now won five in a row and will host either the Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) or the Baltimore Ravens (10-6) on Super Wild Card Weekend next week.
Rayshawn Jenkins delivered the key strip-sack of Titans quarterback Josh Dobbs with two minutes and 51 seconds left of the game, with Allen scooping the ball up and taking it 37 yards to the house for the decisive TD.
It was Jacksonville's first lead of the game, with Tennessee controlling the ball for over 36 minutes and outgaining the Jaguars 312 yards to 222 on offense, with 109 of those coming from star running back Derrick Henry (off 30 carries). He had 71 rushing yards in the first half alone to build the Titans a 13-7 lead at the break.
Scoring summary
|FIRST QUARTER
|Titans 3-0 Jaguars
|Randy Bullock 51-yard field goal
|SECOND QUARTER
|Titans 10-0 Jaguars
|Joshua Dobbs 21-yard TD pass to Chigoziem Okonkwo (extra point)
|Titans 10-7 Jaguars
|Trevor Lawrence 25-yard TD pass to Christian Kirk (extra point)
|Titans 13-7 Jaguars
|Randy Bullock 39-yard field goal
|THIRD QUARTER
|Titans 13-10 Jaguars
|Riley Patterson 26-yard field goal
|Titans 16-10 Jaguars
|Randy Bullock 41-yard field goal
|FOURTH QUARTER
|Titans 16-13 Jaguars
|Riley Patterson 36-yard field goal
|Titans 16-20 Jaguars
|Josh Allen 37-yard fumble return for a TD (extra point)
Randy Bullock opened the scoring with a 51-yard field goal in the first quarter, before a Jacksonville turnover set up a Titans touchdown in the second.
The Jaguars attempted a trick play but Trevor Lawrence's pitch to Jamal Agnew on the reverse was high and Tennessee's Rashad Weaver recovered the loose football. Seven plays later, Dobbs tossed a 21-yard scoring pass to Chigoziem Okonkwo to make it 10-0.
Agnew returned the ensuing kick-off 54 yards to ignite Jacksonville, and Lawrence reduced the deficit with a 25-yard scoring strike to Christian Kirk, before a further kick from the boot of Bullock put Tennessee up by six as time expired on the first half.
Lawrence completed 20 of 32 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown for Jacksonville. Kirk had six receptions for 99 yards and that one score.
Dobbs was 20-of-29 passing for 179 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his second career start.
Tyson Campbell claimed the Dobbs pick late in the third quarter and returned it 29 yards to the Tennessee 25-yard line. The Jaguars failed to take advantage of the stellar field position and were forced to settle for a Riley Patterson field goal that reduced the deficit to 16-13 early in the fourth quarter.
Jacksonville's defense stepped up again when it mattered most, Allen firstly with the scoop and score to see them ahead, before they then stopped Tennessee on downs on the ensuing possession, leaving the offense run off the remaining 90 seconds on the clock for the win.
Lawrence now leads the Jaguars into the postseason in only his second season in the NFL, capping a remarkable turnaround for a team which was a combined 4-29 over the past two seasons.
Stats leaders
Titans
- Passing: Joshua Dobbs, 20/29, 179 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
- Rushing: Derrick Henry, 30 carries, 109 yards
- Receiving: Chigoziem Okonkwo, three catches, 42 yards, 1 TD
Jaguars
- Passing: Trevor Lawrence, 20/32, 212 yards, 1 TD
- Rushing: Travis Etienne Jr., seven carries, 17 yards
- Receiving: Christian Kirk, six catches, 99 yards, 1 TD
What's next?
