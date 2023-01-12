Derek Carr: Las Vegas Raiders QB confirms his exit from the team but says he is not retiring

Derek Carr played nine years with the Raiders, making three Pro Bowls but suffering through six losing seasons

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has confirmed his exit from the team in a lengthy social media post on Thursday, saying "it breaks my heart", before adding that he will not be retiring.

In the statement, Carr wrote: "I once said that if I'm not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way.

"That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God.

"So I look forward to a new city and a new team who, no matter the circumstance, will get everything I have. Winning a championship is what I've always wanted and what I will continue to work towards."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier on Thursday that the Raiders had begun the process of evaluating Carr's trade market, effectively ending his time with the team.

Carr had signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension with Las Vegas in the offseason, but the deal allows the Raiders to cut him within three days of the Super Bowl for only a $5.625 million salary-cap hit if they can't find a trade partner.

The contract extension had seemingly paired Carr with new Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels for the foreseeable future, while the acquisition of his former Fresno State college team-mate Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers had some tipping the Raiders to make waves in 2022.

Instead, Carr was benched for the final two games this season, both losses as they finished 6-11, with the 31-year-old having stepped away from the team so as not to be a 'distraction'.

"It breaks my heart I didn't get an opportunity to say goodbye in person," Carr's statement read. "We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together.

"From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me.

"We had our share of both heart breaking moments and thrilling game winning drives, and it always felt like you were there next to me.

"It's especially hard to say goodbye because I can honestly say that I gave you everything I had, every single day, in season, and in the off season. It certainly wasn't perfect, but I hope that I was able to leave you with more than a few great memories as Raider fans."

Carr joined the Raiders as a second-round pick in 2014, throwing for 35,222 yards, 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions in 142 games for the franchise.

He played in his only postseason game for Las Vegas in 2021, losing in the wild card round to the Cincinnati Bengals, who ultimately went on to reach the Super Bowl before losing to the Los Angeles Rams.

Carr's career with the Raiders included three-straight Pro Bowl trips (2015-2017), but he also suffered through the lows of six losing seasons in his nine-year tenure.

