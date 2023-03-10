Caroline Panthers acquire No 1 pick from Chicago Bears in blockbuster trade

Frank Reich's Carolina Panthers are in pole position to draft the quarterback of their choice

The Caroline Panthers have traded two first-round picks, second-rounders in 2023 and 2025 and wide receiver DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears for the No 1 pick at this year's NFL draft, according to reports.

The trade puts the Panthers in pole position to draft the quarterback of their choice, and it will be their top pick for the first time since selecting Auburn QB Cam Newton in 2011.

Chicago general manager Ryan Poles made his intentions clear at the NFL Scouting Combine when he said that he intended to trade the pick to the highest bidder while committing to Justin Fields at quarterback.

The Bears stand to lose out on several top-ranked prospects in the deal by taking Carolina's first-round pick in the 2023 draft, number nine overall, and the Panthers' second-rounder (61st).

But Poles made it clear in Indianapolis that the Bears felt they would get a "great player" regardless of the deal, which sets the franchise up with multiple first-round picks in the 2024 draft and multiple second-rounders in the 2025 draft.

Carolina hired Frank Reich as head coach after Matt Rhule was let go during the 2022 season. The Panthers made multiple trades in an attempt to fill the quarterback spot under Rhule.

But last season, their No 1 pick, Baker Mayfield, didn't work out and Sam Darnold, originally drafted third overall by the New York Jets in 2018 failed to secure the positions.

Other quarterback-needy teams who had hoped to move up in a trade with the Bears included the Indianapolis Colts (fourth overall) and Las Vegas Raiders (seventh overall).