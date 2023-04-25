Aaron Rodgers' switch would be 'historic trade' for New York Jets, says general manager Joe Douglas

Aaron Rodgers is set to be traded to the New York Jets

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas has described the team's acquisition of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a "historic trade for the franchise."

Douglas also said on Tuesday that the deal was not yet official but he felt "honoured" that the four-time NFL MVP wanted to play for the Jets.

"Obviously, Aaron's one of the best quarterbacks to ever play this game," Douglas said. "To have an opportunity to add a player of that calibre, you're always going to look into it and how it fits within our culture, within our team.

"It goes back something I said to you guys in Phoenix (at the NFL owners' meetings) - it's a real credit to Robert (Saleh) and his staff and what he's been able to implement with our players and with everybody here that a player of Aaron's calibre would even want to come here.

"We're all excited to add someone of his character and his ability."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds explained last month why Aaron Rodgers has decided to leave the Green Bay Packers Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds explained last month why Aaron Rodgers has decided to leave the Green Bay Packers

Douglas' comments came one day after the Packers agreed to trade Rodgers to the Jets in a deal that saw the teams swap first-round picks, allowing Green Bay to move up two spots to No 13.

The Packers are also receiving one of the Jets' two second-round picks, No 42 overall; a 2023 sixth-round selection; and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that will become a first as long as Rodgers plays 65 per cent of the Jets' offensive snaps next season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at the Green Bay Packers' four-game winning streak during last season A look at the Green Bay Packers' four-game winning streak during last season

In addition to receiving the 15th overall pick from Green Bay, the Jets picked up a fifth-round selection.

"We're comfortable with how this deal is shaped," Douglas said. "In any negotiation, I don't think anyone walks away where you feel you won everything. But ultimately our goal from the beginning was to add Aaron to the team. We were able to agree to terms on that (Monday) and excited to get him in here."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed last month why he was leaving the Green Bay Packers after a lengthy stint with the franchise Quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed last month why he was leaving the Green Bay Packers after a lengthy stint with the franchise

Could Rodgers trade help Wilson?

Rodgers is expected to solve the Jets' long-running quarterback woes and help the team make a run at the playoffs. New York had high hopes that its selection of Zach Wilson with the second overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft would go a long way toward solving that problem, but that has yet to be the case.

Douglas, however, said the addition of Rodgers could be a positive for Wilson.

"I feel like this is going to be a great thing for Zach [Wilson]," Douglas said. "And I spoke to you guys at the combine and Zach's ceiling is unlimited.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"No one works harder, no one loves ball more than Zach Wilson. And him having the opportunity to really shadow and be with a first-ballot, Hall of Fame quarterback every day, every hour he's in the building, that's a great opportunity and a great experience."

Wilson, 23, has completed just 55.2 percent of his passes for 4,022 yards with 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 22 career games (all starts).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the top 10 plays by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the 2021 NFL season. Watch the top 10 plays by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the 2021 NFL season.

Rodgers, 39, has thrown for 59,055 yards, 475 touchdowns and 105 interceptions in his 18-year career with the Packers, who drafted him 24th overall in 2005 as an eventual successor to Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

His long run with Green Bay, which included the Super Bowl XLV title in 2010, ended with two-plus tumultuous years between the franchise and star player.

Rodgers was named NFL MVP in 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021, but he endured one of the worst seasons of his career in 2022. He completed just 64.6 per cent of his passes for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns while tossing 12 interceptions.