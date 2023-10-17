Dallas Cowboys 20-17 Los Angeles Chargers: Dak Prescott leads Cowboys to victory as Justin Herbert is intercepted late on

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott threw for 272 yards and a touchdown as the Dallas Cowboys rebounded from a rout a week ago to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17 on Monday night.

Prescott completed 21 of 30 passes and also had a rushing TD. He became the 30th quarterback in NFL history to throw at least one touchdown pass against 31-or-more opponents when he connected with Brandin Cooks for a two-yard score with 11:19 remaining in the game to give the Cowboys a 17-10 lead.

Los Angeles tied it at 17 with 7:11 remaining when Gerald Everett caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert.

Brandon Aubrey made two field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:19 remaining, to give the Cowboys the lead.

The Chargers had one last chance to send it into overtime, but Stephon Gilmore picked off Herbert at the Chargers' 33-yard line with 1:22 remaining to seal the victory. On the play immediately before the pick, Herbert was sacked by Micah Parsons for an eight -yard loss.

Dallas (4-2), coming off a 42-10 loss at San Francisco, improved to 10-1 since the start of 2021 in games after a loss.

Stats leaders:

Dallas Cowboys

Passing: Dak Prescott, 21/30, 272 yards, 1 TD

Dak Prescott, 21/30, 272 yards, 1 TD Rushing: Dak Prescott, 7 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD

Dak Prescott, 7 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD Receiving: CeeDee Lamb, 7 catches, 117 yards

Los Angeles Chargers

Passing: Justin Herbert, 22/37, 227 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Justin Herbert, 22/37, 227 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT Rushing: Austin Ekeler, 14 carriers, 27 yards

Austin Ekeler, 14 carriers, 27 yards Receiving: Keenan Allen, 7 catches, 85 yards, 1 TD

Herbert threw for two touchdowns and finished 22 of 37 for 227 yards and an interception, with Keenan Allen making seven catches for 85 yards and a score.

The Chargers, who were coming off a bye, dropped to 2-3.

Brandon Staley's side scored on their opening drive for the second straight game and third time this season when Allen caught a one-yard pass from Herbert on third-and-goal. Austin Ekeler, who missed the past three games due to an ankle injury, had the key play on the drive when he took a screen pass from Herbert 28 yards to the Cowboys four.

Dallas answered on its ensuing drive when Prescott executed a zone read to perfection. On fourth-and-onr from the Chargers 18, Los Angeles linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu came crashing off the edge to take down Tony Pollard behind the line of scrimmage, but Prescott kept it and went up the middle untouched to even the score.

The 18-yard score was the longest rushing touchdown of Prescott's eight-year career. It also marked the longest touchdown run by a Cowboys quarterback since Jon Kitna went 29 yards against Detroit in 2010.

The Cowboys took a 10-7 lead into halftime when Aubrey connected for a 32-yard field goal on the last play of the second quarter. Los Angeles tied it late in the third quarter when Cameron Dicker was good from 32 yards.

Scoring summary

What's next?

The Cowboys enter a bye week before returning to host the Los Angeles Rams, while the Chargers are on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend.

Week Seven kicks off on Thursday night (1.15am Friday UK time) when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the New Orleans Saints, live on Sky Sports NFL.