Washington Commanders 10-45 Dallas Cowboys: DaRon Bland breaks pick-six record as hosts rout NFC East rivals

DaRon Bland capped a 45-10 Thanksgiving victory for the Dallas Cowboys over their NFC East rival Washington Commanders by breaking the NFL record for most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a season.

Rico Dowdle put the Cowboys (8-4) ahead at AT&T Stadium with 46 seconds remaining in the first quarter with a 15-yard touchdown, and further scores from Brandin Cooks and Tony Pollard helped the home side into a 20-10 lead at half time.

Joey Slye's field goal and a rushing touchdown from Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, who ended the day with 300 yards and completed 28 of 44 passes but was sacked four times, ensured the visitors kept within touching distance of their NFC East rivals.

But after a scoreless third quarter Brandon Aubrey's field goal, a sixth receiving touchdown of the season for CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin's grab in the end zone ensured a sixth-straight home game of Dallas scoring 30-plus points, with quarterback Dak Prescott passing for 331 yards and four touchdowns.

There was still time for Bland to make NFL history though, coming up with a pick-six with under five minutes remaining as he snagged a pass from Howell and raced 63 yards downfield for his fifth of the season - breaking the record of four he had jointly held with Eric Allen (1993), Jim Kearney (1972) and Ken Houston (1971).

Stats leaders:

Washington Commanders

Passing: Sam Howell, 28/44, 300 yards, 1 INT

Sam Howell, 28/44, 300 yards, 1 INT Rushing: Brian Robinson Jr, 15 carries, 53 yards

Brian Robinson Jr, 15 carries, 53 yards Receiving: Curtis Samuel, 5 catches, 100 yards

Dallas Cowboys

Passing: Dak Prescott, 22/32, 331 yards, 4 TD

Dak Prescott, 22/32, 331 yards, 4 TD Rushing: Tony Pollard, 13 carries, 79 yards, 1 TD

Tony Pollard, 13 carries, 79 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Brandin Cooks, 4 catches, 72 yards, 1 TD

The dichotomy that is Howell's 2023 season was shown again on Washington's opening drive as the NFL's passing yard leader heading into this game was sacked for a league-leading 52nd time this season, and the Commanders were forced to punt after their first two possessions of the game stalled at midfield.

Having punted at the end of their first possession, the Cowboys built steadily on their second, despite back-to-back penalties which left them facing second and 25, and put together a 15-play, 110-yard drive which ended in Prescott's short pass to Dowdle sending the running back streaking away for the opening score.

The Commanders responded with a strong second-quarter drive led by Howell and running back Brian Robinson Jr earning consecutive first downs, yet some strong defensive plays from the Cowboys saw the visitors pushed back to third and 18, and eventually have to settle for a 43-yard field goal from Joey Slye.

Dallas were soon on the board again though as Prescott unleashed a pass to Cooks, who broke double coverage and sprinted away for a 31-yard touchdown to extend the home side's advantage.

Despite being sacked for the second time in the game, Howell was able to guide Washington up to within striking distance and finished off the 67-yard drive with a four-yard run for a touchdown which closed the gap to four points inside the two-minute warning.

The Cowboys stunned the Commanders with a third touchdown before half time though, taking over possession with 1:51 of the second quarter remaining and going 70 yards for a drive which was finished by Pollard rushing seven yards up the middle to score, although Aubrey missed the extra point attempt.

Washington's offense clicked more into gear in the third, but each time they found themselves thwarted by some determined defense from the Cowboys and were unable to make further inroads despite preventing the hosts from adding to their tally as well.

Dallas eventually managed to add some points to their tally early in the fourth quarter as rookie kicker Aubrey notched his record-extending 22nd-consecutive field goal with a 52-yarder.

Micah Parsons' 11th sack of the season and Johnathan Hankins taking down Howell as the Commanders went for it on fourth then earned the Cowboys a turnover on downs, and they put the game to bed soon after when Prescott connected with Lamb for a 15-yard touchdown pass which was followed by a successful two-point conversion.

The Cowboys were not done there though as Prescott found Turpin with a 34-yard pass, followed by cornerback Bland putting the icing on the cake and writing his name in the NFL history books.

Scoring summary

What was said?

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland, after breaking the individual pick-six season record on Thanksgiving: "To do it on Thanksgiving just means everything, in front of fans and family."

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on what was behind his team's big win: "I credit a lot around me, the offensive line protected great, look back at a couple of those touchdowns and they gave us a lot of time. We are playing free."

What's next?

The Dallas Cowboys open Week 13 at home to the Seattle Seahawks, who face NFC West rivals the San Francisco 49ers in the late game on Thanksgiving, in the Thursday night encounter.

The Washington Commanders, meanwhile, face a tough task when they host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 3.

The New York Jets (4-6) then take on the Miami Dolphins (7-3) in the NFL's first ever Black Friday game from 8pm.