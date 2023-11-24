San Francisco 49ers 31-13 Seattle Seahawks: Christian McCaffrey stars to take NFC West-leading 49ers to victory

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy rushes during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers defeated their division-rival Seattle Seahawks 31-13 on Thursday's Thanksgiving night with Christian McCaffrey starring in the first half at Lumen Field.

McCaffrey helped the 49ers build a strong 21-point lead by halftime scoring two touchdowns rushing for 114 yards to help his side record a two-game lead in the NFC West over Seattle.

Deebo Samuel ran for a two-yard touchdown on San Francisco's opening possession while Brock Purdy completed 15 of 20 passes in the first half.

Purdy threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown by Seattle's Jordyn Brooks in the third quarter, but avoided any other miscues and capped off victory with a 28-yard scoring pass to Brandon Aiyuk with 7.51 left, and finished 21 of 30 for 209 yards.

Seattle's Geno Smith was sacked six times, threw an interception in the first half and almost had a few more throws picked off.

The Seahawks' first five possessions gained 15 total yards, and when Seattle tried to put up a fight in the second half, Smith took a couple of untimely sacks.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) gets up after a sack during the second half against San Francisco 49ers

Smith also confronted an official after no flag was raised for defensive holding or pass interference on a throw intended for Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the end zone which would have given the Seahawks first-and-goal late in the third quarter. Instead, they settled for a field goal.

Seattle's last chance at a rally ended when Zach Charbonnet was stopped on fourth-and-1 at the San Francisco 21 with 4.14 remaining.

The Seahawks (6-5) lost for the second time in five days and have dropped three of their last four and have scored only three offensive touchdowns in the past four games.

Niners' have now won 10 division games in a row and four straight against the Seahawks.

San Francisco 49ers tight end Charlie Woerner attempts to recover the punt return fumble by Seattle Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas during the first half

San Francisco's six sacks in total with Nick Bosa having two to give him 7 1/2 for the season. Javon Hargrave had 1 1/2 sacks, while Tashaun Gipson and Arik Armstead each had one. Kevin Givens was also credited with a half-sack. The 49ers have 15 sacks in the past three games.

Seattle benched starting cornerback Riq Woolen in the first half, replacing him with Michael Jackson. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said after the game there still remains concerns around a sore shoulder.

San Francisco backup safety George Odum sustained a biceps injury and did not return. There is concern he may have a torn bicep that could sideline Odum for a long period.

What was said?

McCaffrey spoke highly of team-mate Purdy saying: "He's such a good player. He makes plays all over the field, and watching how consistent he is back in the huddle. He's never too high. He's never too low. Anytime he's got the ball in his hands, if there is a play to be made he can make it."

"The first half of this game, we couldn't get out of our own way enough," Seattle coach Carroll admitted.

What's next?

Seattle Seahawks open Week 13 at home to the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, December 1. Meanwhile, San Francisco 49ers face Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, December 3.

Watch all the best live sport with NOW