2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire: Jayden Reed and Pat Freiermuth among Week 13 options

Jayden Reed caught a touchdown in the Green Bay Packers' Thanksgiving win over the heavily-fancied Detroit Lions

Ahead of Week 13 in the NFL, we explore some of the top fantasy football waiver options around the league...

Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers

Not for the first time this season, allow us to bang on the table about Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed, who continues to present himself as one of Jordan Love's most trusted targets. The second-round rookie made four catches for a team-high eight targets for 34 yards and a touchdown off Love's thread-the-needle pass during Thursday's Thanksgiving upset win over the Detroit Lions, putting up 13 points in Fantasy in the process to bring up his third-straight double-digit return.

Reed now has 47.1 points over the last three weeks having accumulated 13 catches from 19 targets for 164 receiving yards and two touchdowns alongside 62 rushing yards and a score as a chief multi-purpose feature to Matt LaFleur's motion-heavy system. He heads into a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs' fourth-ranked pass defense, before meeting the New York Giants' 21st-ranked unit. With Love coming off a career-best game against the Lions, Reed's stock could be about to rise even further.

Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

Outside of Keenan Allen, the Los Angeles Chargers have never quite settled on a true No 2 wide receiver since losing Mike Williams to injury earlier this season. Tight end Gerald Everett has been hampered by injuries at times, but hinted towards an increased role on Sunday with four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown in his side's defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, good for a season-best 12.30 points. Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore handed an every-down role to Dalton Schultz during his time with the Dallas Cowboys; you would imagine health setbacks are the only reason Everett has not played a more prominent part as one of Justin Herbert's lead weapons.

Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders

Despite being on the receiving end of a 45-10 rout, Curtis Samuel had his most productive game of the season by a distance on Thanksgiving as he made nine catches from 12 targets for 100 yards at 11.1 yards per catch against the Dallas Cowboys. In doing so he also became the first receiver to put up 100 yards in a game against Dan Quinn's defense all season. Eric Bieniemy has installed a pass-heavy offense in Washington behind the league's leader in passing yards Sam Howell, with Samuel's yards-after-catch ability a potential option to see more action down the stretch as a way of allowing his most-sacked quarterback to get the ball out quickly. There has always been the feeling that there was more to come from Samuel as one of the league's shiftiest slot options.

Samaje Perine, RB, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos enjoyed their most productive rushing game of the season on Sunday, and with it so too Samaje Perine as he carried the ball seven times for 55 yards and a touchdown alongside his duties as one of the league's best pass-protecting backs in his side's victory over the Cleveland Browns. The veteran served as a useful complement to Javonte Williams while following up his seven catches for 60 yards in the previous week's victory over the Minnesota Vikings to make it back-to-back double digit games in Fantasy.

Sean Payton, Russell Wilson and Denver appeared to identify and exploit a soft spot to the interior of the Browns defense, through which Perine and Williams became beneficiaries as the Broncos continued their resurgence with the kind of balanced offense that has thrust them back into unlikely playoff contention. Should that be the case, Perine could have a key role to play down the stretch.

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers went 58 straight games without gaining 400 total yards on offense, including all 44 of Matt Canada's time as offensive coordinator. Just days after firing Canada in mid-week, the Steelers snapped that run as they put up 421 yards in their victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Tight end Pat Freiermuth accounted for 120 of those yards from his nine catches to lead the team and record 18.50 points in Fantasy while featuring in just his sixth game this season. At a time when his young quarterback Kenny Pickett is searching desperately for some confidence-building throws, a safe pair of tight end hands becomes an attractive option.

Khalil Shakir, WR, Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills enter a bye week after their defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, but that isn't to say it would not be wise to snap up Khalil Shakir now in view of an expanded role over the festive period. Last week Shakir demonstrated his yards-after-catch explosiveness as he connected with Josh Allen on a league-longest 81-yard touchdown during Buffalo's victory over the New York Jets. This week he managed three catches from five targets for 47 yards as Gabe Davis accounted for 12 targets. Davis has long been viewed Allen's No 2 receiver beside Stefon Diggs, but has fallen slightly shy of the consistency expected, paving the way for rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid and Shakir to throw their hat into the ring for increased reps.

