New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick refuses to comment on reports over his future

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick declined to discuss his future on Wednesday amid a report that owner Robert Kraft had already decided to fire the six-time Super Bowl champion after the season.

Asked repeatedly whether he would be back, or wanted to be back, or whether he had discussed 2024 with Kraft, Belichick said he was only focused on Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

"I'm getting ready for Kansas City," Belichick repeatedly told reporters at the pre-practice press conference on Wednesday. "That's what I'm doing."

NBC Sports Boston reported on Tuesday night Kraft came out of the Patriots' 10-6 loss to Indianapolis in Germany on November 12 determined to end things with the coach that - along with quarterback Tom Brady - led the franchise to six NFL championships and 17 AFC East titles in a 19-year span.

"A decision was made," the station reported. "They were going to play out the string, and at the end of the year there would be a parting of the ways."

The Patriots did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Kraft said in March it was "very important to me that we make the playoffs" when discussing his outlook for the franchise.

Belichick's six Super Bowl titles - he won two more as a New York Giants assistant - are the most in history. He is second in career coaching victories, needing 16 more to pass long-time Miami Dolphins mentor Don Shula.

But the Patriots (3-10) are on their way to their third losing season in the past four years. They have not won a playoff game since Brady defected to Tampa Bay in 2020. After last season's third-place finish, Kraft sent a letter to season ticket-holders vowing to improve.

"We can assure you that no one in our organization is satisfied with the results from this past season," he wrote. "In the weeks ahead, we will be making critical evaluations of all elements of our football operation as we strive to improve and return to the playoffs next year."

The Patriots (3-10) were eliminated from postseason contention for the third time in four seasons last Sunday following the Cincinnati Bengals' 34-14 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

ESPN reported Wednesday there is a "growing belief around the NFL" Belichick will resign or be fired at the end of the 2023 season.

