Minnesota Vikings 24-27 Cincinnati Bengals: Evan McPherson's kick wins overtime epic after Tee Higgins' incredible catch

Evan McPherson kicked a 29-yard field goal with 3:11 left in overtime as the Cincinnati Bengals came from behind to beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 on Saturday night.

Quarterback Jake Browning connected with Tyler Boyd for 44 yards on third-and-nine to move the ball to the Vikings' 13-yard line to set up the game-winning kick for Cincinnati (8-6).

Before then Tee Higgins caught a pass at the Minnesota one-yard line, where he extended his arm to stretch the ball over the goalline while being tackled by Akayleb Evans for a 21-yard, game-tying touchdown with 39 seconds left in regulation.

Browning finished 29-for-42 passing for 324 yards, two touchdowns with one interception.

The Bengals rallied from deficits of 17-3 and 24-17 in the fourth quarter, scoring 21 points in 15 minutes to force overtime.

The hosts stopped Minnesota (7-7) on fourth-and-one at the Cincinnati 42 with 6:12 left in overtime, giving the Bengals, who had the ball to start the extra period, another chance to win the game.

Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens threw a pair of touchdown passes to Jordan Addison, who finished with six catches for 111 yards while Ty Chandler set up Minnesota's go-ahead score in the fourth quarter with a 30-yard yard run.

Chandler finished with 132 yards on 23 carries and a 1-yard TD run.

Stats leaders:

Minnesota Vikings

Passing: Nick Mullens, 26/33, 303 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Nick Mullens, 26/33, 303 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs Rushing: Ty Chandler, 23 carries, 132 yards, 1 TD

Ty Chandler, 23 carries, 132 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Jordan Addison, 6 catches, 111 yards, 2 TDs

Cincinnati Bengals

Passing: Jake Browning, 29/42, 324 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Jake Browning, 29/42, 324 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT Rushing: Joe Mixon, 10 carries, 47 yards, 1 TD

Joe Mixon, 10 carries, 47 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Ja'Marr Chase, 4 catches, 64 yards

Ja'Marr Chase, 4 catches, 64 yards Tee Higgins, 4 catches, 61 yards, 2 TDs

Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson was offsides with 6:21 left in the fourth quarter, wiping out a Germaine Pratt pick-6 that would've given the Bengals a late lead.

Hendrickson finished with 1.5 sacks and now has 15 for the season, surpassing his official franchise mark of 14 set in 2021.

The Bengals did not have the services of star receiver Ja'Marr Chase on Cincinnati's game-tying drive, as he headed to the locker room with a right shoulder injury. He had four catches for 64 yards.

Before the 13-yard Browning-to-Higgins touchdown connection to open the fourth quarter, the Vikings hadn't allowed a touchdown since Courtland Sutton's game-winning score for Broncos at the end of the game on November 19 in Denver.

The Bengals started the scoring with a 34-yard Evan McPherson field goal for a 3-0 lead.

The Vikings then marched 75 yards in 12 plays for their first touchdown in three weeks, with the drive capped by a 1-yard run from Chandler with 2:23 left in the first quarter.

On the drive, the Bengals lost starting nose tackle DJ Reader to a right knee injury, as he was carted off with 7:46 left in the first quarter.

Later in the first quarter, the Bengals lost another defensive player to a knee injury as DJ Ivey was carted to the locker room with a left knee injury while covering a punt.

The Vikings came out of halftime and established a two-score lead when Mullens stood in during a heavy rush and found Addison over the middle. Addison turned it into a 37-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown and a 14-3 Minnesota lead.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Vikings 0-3 Bengals Evan McPherson 34-yard field goal Vikings 7-3 Bengals Ty Chandler one-yard rushing TD (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Vikings 14-3 Bengals Nick Mullens 37-yard TD pass to Jordan Addison (extra point) Vikings 17-3 Bengals Greg Joseph 39-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Vikings 17-10 Bengals Jake Browning 13-yard TD pass to Tee Higgins (extra point) Vikings 17-17 Bengals Joe Mixon one-yard rushing TD (extra point) Vikings 24-17 Bengals Nick Mullens one-yard TD pass to Jordan Addison (extra point) Vikings 24-24 Bengals Jake Browning 21-yard TD pass to Tee Higgins (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Vikings 24-27 Bengals Evan McPherson 29-yard field goal

What next?

The Vikings are back in action on Christmas Eve when they host the Detroit Lions, before which the Bengals are on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

